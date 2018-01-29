Here are some of the highlights from Monday's game in Paxton ...
PBL-GCMS girls basketball (Jan. 29, 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Makenzi Bielfeldt, left, and PBL’s Madi Peden try to grab a loose ball during Monday’s game.
GCMS’s Kadyn Barnes (20) dribbles during Monday’s junior varsity game against PBL.
GCMS’s Karleigh Kietzman (21) dribbles during Monday’s junior varsity game against PBL.
GCMS’s Hannah Hathaway, right, dribbles the ball down the court during Monday’s game against PBL.
PBL’s Liberty Jamison, left, possesses the ball during Monday’s game against GCMS.
PBL’s Liberty Jamison dribbles during Monday’s game against GCMS.
PBL’s Mackenzie Bruns (20) gains possession during Monday’s game against GCMS.
PBL’s Cassidi Nuckols (54) shoots during Monday’s game against GCMS.
GCMS’s Makenzi Bielfeldt, left, dribbles while being guarded by PBL’s Ariana Gentzler during Monday’s game.
GCMS’s Megan Moody (31) dribbles during Monday’s game against PBL.
GCMS’s Addy Nugent dribbles the ball during Monday’s game against PBL.
PBL’s Brooke Walder, left, and GCMS’s Abby Spiller chase after a loose ball during Monday’s game.
GCMS’s Ryleigh Brown (35) puts up a layup attempt during Monday’s game against PBL.
