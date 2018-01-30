Here are some of the highlights from Tuesday's conference tournament quarterfinal game at Glenn Raymond Junior High School in Watseka ...
PBL boys basketball vs. South Newton (2018 SVC Tourney)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Drake Schrodt (5) goes up for a shot attempt during Tuesday’s Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament quarterfinal game against South Newton.
PBL’s Tyler Pichon puts up a shot attempt during Tuesday’s Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament quarterfinal game against South Newton.
PBL’s Austin Gooden (22) and Mason Ecker (12) play defense during Tuesday’s Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament quarterfinal game against South Newton.
PBL’s Austin Gooden, left, looks to go up for a shot attempt during Tuesday’s Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament quarterfinal game against South Newton.
PBL’s Tyler Pichon, left, and Drake Schrodt play defense during Tuesday’s Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament quarterfinal game against South Newton.
PBL’s Austin Gooden goes up for a shot attempt during Tuesday’s Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament quarterfinal game against South Newton.
PBL’s Dalton Busboom, right, goes up for a shot attempt during Tuesday’s Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament quarterfinal game against South Newton.
PBL’s Kyle Poll, left, and Drake Schrodt (5) play defense during Tuesday’s Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament quarterfinal game against South Newton.
PBL’s Austin Gooden (22) dribbles during Tuesday’s Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament quarterfinal game against South Newton.
PBL’s Dalton Busboom goes up for a shot attempt during Tuesday’s Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament quarterfinal game against South Newton.
PBL’s Austin Gooden goes up for a shot attempt during Tuesday’s Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament quarterfinal game against South Newton.
PBL’s Austin Sanders, right, possesses the ball during Tuesday’s Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament quarterfinal game against South Newton.
PBL’s Drake Schrodt (5) shoots during Tuesday’s Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament quarterfinal game against South Newton.
PBL’s Kyle Poll (23) shoots during Tuesday’s Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament quarterfinal game against South Newton.
PBL’s Mason Ecker (12) shoots during Tuesday’s Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament quarterfinal game against South Newton.
PBL’s Tyler Pichon, right, shoots during Tuesday’s Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament quarterfinal game against South Newton.
PBL’s Trey VanWinkle (3) goes up for a fastbreak layup during Tuesday’s Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament quarterfinal game against South Newton.
PBL’s Drake Schrodt, right, possesses the ball during Tuesday’s Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament quarterfinal game against South Newton.
PBL’s Tyler Pichon (13) and Drake Schrodt, right, play defense during Tuesday’s Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament quarterfinal game against South Newton.
PBL’s Drake Schrodt, right, possesses the ball during Tuesday’s Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament quarterfinal game against South Newton.
PBL’s Austin Sanders, right, helps out on defense as South Newton’s Brody Derflinger (5) tries to get the ball past the halfcourt line during Tuesday’s Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament quarterfinal game.
PBL’s Austin Sanders, left, reacts as he is called for a technical foul during Tuesday’s Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament quarterfinal game against South Newton.
PBL head coach Adam Schonauer, left, reacts as one of his players, Austin Sanders, is called for a technical foul during Tuesday’s Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament quarterfinal game against South Newton.
PBL’s Tyler Pichon races toward a layup attempt on a fastbreak during Tuesday’s Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament quarterfinal game against South Newton.
PBL’s Mason Ecker (12) dribbles during Tuesday’s Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament quarterfinal game against South Newton.
