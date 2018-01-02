Here are some of the highlights from Thursday's game in Paxton ...
PBL girls basketball vs. Cissna Park (Feb. 1, 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Ariana Gentzler (23) goes up for a shot attempt during Thursday’s game against Cissna Park.
PBL’s Macie Rudin, left, dribbles during Thursday’s junior varsity game against Cissna Park.
PBL’s Hannah Schwarz, right, defends during Thursday’s junior varsity game against Cissna Park.
PBL’s Ariana Gentzler, middle, poses for a photo during senior-night festivities prior to Thuraday’s game against Cissna Park. Gentzler is the daughter of Clarissa abd Darren Gentzler. She has two siblings: Vaughn and Aleeka. She has been in volleyball, basketball, track and field, FFA and Blue Crew. Her future plans are to go to college and play volleyball while majoring in horticulture technology. Her favorite memory is making her first 3-pointer and jumping up and down and former head coach Rachel Hurliman getting mad at her for getting too excited.
PBL’s Madison Grohler, middle, poses for a photo during senior-night festivities prior to Thursday’s game against Cissna Park. Grohler is the daughter of Toby and Erica Grohler. She has two siblings: Cameron and Zachary. She has been in volleyball, basketball, show choir, chorus, student council, Blue Crew, FCA and softball. Her future plan is to attend Union University, majoring in communications. Her favorite memory is hitting two 3-pointers to go into overtime against Rantoul and when former head coach Rachel Hurliman lost her sunglasses on her car visor.
PBL’s Liberty Jamison, middle, poses for a photo during senior-night festivities prior to Thursday’s game against Cissna Park. Jamison is the daughter of Jenny and Robert Jamison. She has four siblings: Diamond, Ezri, Kirk and Reno. She has been in basketball, cross country, student council, FFA, bridge team, FBLA, volleyball, Blue Crew and Panther Pals. Her future plans are to attend college and play basketball while majoring in nursing. Her favorite memory is getting to be a leader for “a great group of girls. I love them all.”
PBL’s Valeree Johnson, middle, poses for a photo during senior-night festivities prior to Thursday’s game against Cissna Park. Johnson is the daughter of Chad and Stacy Johnson. She has one sibling: Hunter. She has been in volleyball, basketball, softball, FFA, Blue Crew and Panther Pals. Her future plans are to attend college and get a degree in construction management. Her favorite memory is beating Iroquois West in the second round of regionals last year and former head coach Rachel Hurliman going crazy on the bus ride home.
PBL’s Cassidi Nuckols, middle, poses for a photo during senior-night festivities prior to Thursday’s game against Cissna Park. Nuckols is the daughter of Mike and Audra Nuckols. She has been in volleyball, basketball, softball, track and field, FBLA, student council (secretary), Blue Crew and NHS. Her future plans are to attend a four-year college and play softball or basketball. Her favorite memories are scaring the coach every game, winning the SVC Tournament, and conversations with teammates on the bus and in the locker rooms.
PBL’s Cassidi Nuckols shoots during Thursday’s game against Cissna Park.
PBL’s Cassidi Nuckols gains possession of the ball during Thursday’s game against Cissna Park.
Cissna Park’s Gabby Wessels is defended by PBL’s Ariana Gentzler, left, and Liberty Jamison in the backcourt during Thursday’s game.
PBL’s Madi Peden (21) shoots during Thursday’s game against Cissna Park.
PBL’s Mackenzie Bruns (20) goes up to try to deflect a pass by Cissna Park’s Jasmine Stock (11) during Thursday’s game against Cissna Park.
PBL’s Mackenzie Bruns goes up for a layup attempt during Thursday’s game against Cissna Park.
Cissna Park’s Jasmine Stock (11) is defended by PBL’s Mackenzie Bruns (20) and Madi Peden in the backcourt during Thursday’s game.
Cissna Park’s Anna Jennings gains possession of the ball while PBL’s Liberty Jamison (11), Madi Peden, right, and Mackenzie Bruns defend her in the backcourt during Thursday’s game. The Timberwolves would be called for a backcourt violation on the play.
PBL’s Mackenzie Bruns, middle, and Madison Grohler (40) play defense during Thursday’s game against Cissna Park.
PBL’s Cassidi Nuckols (54) shoots during Thursday’s game against Cissna Park.
PBL’s Baylee Cosgrove, left, gains possession of the ball during Thursday’s game against Cissna Park.
PBL’s Liberty Jamison, second from left, shoots during Thursday’s game against Cissna Park.
PBL’s Cassidi Nuckols (54) shoots during Thursday’s game against Cissna Park.
PBL’s Madison Grohler (40) saves the ball from going out of bounds during Thursday’s game against Cissna Park.
PBL’s Madison Grohler (40) and Madi Peden, right, defend against Cissna Park’s Taya Kissack (32) in the backcourt during Thursday’s game.
PBL’s Liberty Jamison (11) goes up for a shot attempt during Thursday’s game against Cissna Park.
PBL’s Ariana Gentzler, left, goes up for a shot attempt during Thursday’s game against Cissna Park.
PBL’s Ariana Gentzler gains possession during Thursday’s game against Cissna Park.
PBL’s Ariana Gentzler, middle, dives on the floor for a loose ball during Thursday’s game against Cissna Park.
PBL’s Liberty Jamison shoots during Thursday’s game against Cissna Park.
