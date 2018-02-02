Home » Multimedia » Photo Galleries » Prep Sports

GCMS boys basketball at Ridgeview (2018)

Fri, 02/02/2018 - 9:20pm | arosten

GCMS 48, Ridgeview 32
GCMS    16   11   16   5    — 48
RID    11   9   5   7   — 32
GCMS (20-3, 9-1)
Nathan Garard 0-0-0, Ben Freehill 2-0-4, Mitch McNutt 3-1-8, Connor Birky 2-0-5, Josh Bleich 0-0-0, Ryland Holt 5-1-11, Bryce Barnes 7-5-20. Totals 19-7-48.
Ridgeview (20-4, 7-3)
Jacob Donaldson 2-2-6, Alex Tongate 0-0-0, Matthew Nunamaker 1-1-4, Justin Myers 7-4-20, Levi Zimmerman 1-0-2, Tristan Campbell 0-0-0, Juan Rios-Narciso 0-0-0. Totals 11-7-32.
3-pointers — GCMS (McNutt, Birky, Barnes). Ridgeview 3 (Myers 2, Nunamaker).

Here are some of the sights from Friday's game in Colfax ...
 

