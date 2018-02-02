GCMS boys basketball at Ridgeview (2018)

GCMS 48, Ridgeview 32

GCMS 16 11 16 5 — 48

RID 11 9 5 7 — 32

GCMS (20-3, 9-1)

Nathan Garard 0-0-0, Ben Freehill 2-0-4, Mitch McNutt 3-1-8, Connor Birky 2-0-5, Josh Bleich 0-0-0, Ryland Holt 5-1-11, Bryce Barnes 7-5-20. Totals 19-7-48.

Ridgeview (20-4, 7-3)

Jacob Donaldson 2-2-6, Alex Tongate 0-0-0, Matthew Nunamaker 1-1-4, Justin Myers 7-4-20, Levi Zimmerman 1-0-2, Tristan Campbell 0-0-0, Juan Rios-Narciso 0-0-0. Totals 11-7-32.

3-pointers — GCMS (McNutt, Birky, Barnes). Ridgeview 3 (Myers 2, Nunamaker).

Here are some of the sights from Friday's game in Colfax ...

