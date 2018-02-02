GCMS boys basketball at Ridgeview (2018)

GCMS 48, Ridgeview 32
GCMS 16 11 16 5 — 48
RID 11 9 5 7 — 32
GCMS (20-3, 9-1)
Nathan Garard 0-0-0, Ben Freehill 2-0-4, Mitch McNutt 3-1-8, Connor Birky 2-0-5, Josh Bleich 0-0-0, Ryland Holt 5-1-11, Bryce Barnes 7-5-20. Totals 19-7-48.
Ridgeview (20-4, 7-3)
Jacob Donaldson 2-2-6, Alex Tongate 0-0-0, Matthew Nunamaker 1-1-4, Justin Myers 7-4-20, Levi Zimmerman 1-0-2, Tristan Campbell 0-0-0, Juan Rios-Narciso 0-0-0. Totals 11-7-32.
3-pointers — GCMS (McNutt, Birky, Barnes). Ridgeview 3 (Myers 2, Nunamaker).
Here are some of the sights from Friday's game in Colfax ...
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes puts up a layup attempt during Friday’s game against Ridgeview.
GCMS’s Ryland Holt (20) puts up a hook-shot attempt during Friday’s game against Ridgeview.
GCMS’s Ryland Holt (20) catches a pass in mid-air near the basket during Friday’s game against Ridgeview.
GCMS’s Ben Freehill (4) and Mitch McNutt (5) defend against Ridgeview’s Justin Myers (24) during Friday’s game.
GCMS’s Ben Freehill (4) attempts a 3-point shot during Friday’s game against Ridgeview.
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes puts up a shot attempt during Friday’s game against Ridgeview.
GCMS’s Mitch McNutt shoots during Friday’s game against Ridgeview.
GCMS’s Ryland Holt (20) shoots during Friday’s game against Ridgeview.
GCMS’s Ryland Holt (20) goes up for a shot attempt during Friday’s game against Ridgeview.
GCMS’s head coach Ryan Tompkins converses on the sidelines — while the Falcons’ mascot, Fergie the Falcon, is deep in thought — during Friday’s game against Ridgeview.
GCMS’s Ryland Holt (20) grabs an offensive rebound during Friday’s game against Ridgeview.
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes (21) goes after a loose ball on the defensive end as the first quarter of Friday’s game against Ridgeview drew to a close.
GCMS’s Ryland Holt (20) goes up for a buzzer-beating layup as the first quarter of Friday’s game against Ridgeview drew to a close.
GCMS’s Mitch McNutt (5) shoots from long range during Friday’s game against Ridgeview.
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes (21) shoots from long range during Friday’s game against Ridgeview.
GCMS’s Nathan Garard (3) shoots from long range during Friday’s game against Ridgeview.
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes goes up for a layup attempt during Friday’s game against Ridgeview.
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes (21) shoots during Friday’s game against Ridgeview.
Fans cheer as a member of the GCMS boys basketball team made a 3-pointer during Friday’s game against Ridgeview.
GCMS’s mascot, Fergie the Falcon, pumps up fans of the GCMS boys basketball team during Friday’s game against Ridgeview.
Fans cheer as a member of the GCMS boys basketball team made a basket during Friday’s game against Ridgeview.
GCMS’s Mitch McNutt shoots from long range during Friday’s game against Ridgeview.
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes (21) puts up a shot attempt during Friday’s game against Ridgeview.
Fans cheer on their GCMS boys basketball team during Friday’s game against Ridgeview.
GCMS’s Mitch McNutt (5) is fouled as he goes up for a layup attempt during Friday’s game against Ridgeview.
Fans cheer on their GCMS boys basketball team during Friday’s game against Ridgeview.
Fans cheer on their GCMS boys basketball team during Friday’s game against Ridgeview.
