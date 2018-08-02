Here are some of the highlights from the 3-point contest held prior to Thursday's IHSA Class 2A Braidwood Reed-Custer Regional championship game ...
IHSA Class 2A Three-Point Showdown (at Reed-Custer)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Madison Grohler shoots in the IHSA Class 2A Three-Point Showdown event Thursday at Braidwood.
IHSA Class 2A Three-Point Showdown (at Reed-Custer)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
IHSA Class 2A Three-Point Showdown (at Reed-Custer)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Liberty Jamison shoots in the IHSA Class 2A Three-Point Showdown event Thursday at Braidwood.
IHSA Class 2A Three-Point Showdown (at Reed-Custer)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Valeree Johnson shoots in the IHSA Class 2A Three-Point Showdown event Thursday at Braidwood.
IHSA Class 2A Three-Point Showdown (at Reed-Custer)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Ariana Gentzler shoots in the IHSA Class 2A Three-Point Showdown event Thursday at Braidwood.
IHSA Class 2A Three-Point Showdown (at Reed-Custer)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Madison Grohler, right, receives congratulations from teammates after advancing to the sectional round of the IHSA Class 2A Three-Point Showdown.
