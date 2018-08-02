Here are some of the highlights from Thursday's IHSA Class 2A Braidwood Reed-Custer Regional championship game ...
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Valeree Johnson (22) is fouled as she shoots during Thursday’s IHSA Class 2A Braidwood Reed-Custer Regional championship game against Peotone.
Members of the PBL girls basketball team huddle up prior to Thursday’s IHSA Class 2A Braidwood Reed-Custer Regional championship game against Peotone.
PBL’s Mackenzie Bruns (20) dribbles the ball down the court during Thursday’s IHSA Class 2A Braidwood Reed-Custer Regional championship game against Peotone.
PBL’s Liberty Jamison takes the ball away on the defensive end during Thursday’s IHSA Class 2A Braidwood Reed-Custer Regional championship game against Peotone.
PBL’s Mackenzie Bruns (20) dribbles during Thursday’s IHSA Class 2A Braidwood Reed-Custer Regional championship game against Peotone.
PBL’s Liberty Jamison dribbles during Thursday’s IHSA Class 2A Braidwood Reed-Custer Regional championship game against Peotone.
PBL’s Liberty Jamison, left, shoots during Thursday’s IHSA Class 2A Braidwood Reed-Custer Regional championship game against Peotone.
PBL’s Ariana Gentzler (23) tries to grab an offensive rebound during Thursday’s IHSA Class 2A Braidwood Reed-Custer Regional championship game against Peotone.
PBL’s Madi Peden (21) shoots during Thursday’s IHSA Class 2A Braidwood Reed-Custer Regional championship game against Peotone.
PBL’s Liberty Jamison, left, dribbles during Thursday’s IHSA Class 2A Braidwood Reed-Custer Regional championship game against Peotone.
PBL’s Mackenzie Bruns (20) goes up for a shot attempt during Thursday’s IHSA Class 2A Braidwood Reed-Custer Regional championship game against Peotone.
PBL’s Ariana Gentzler (23) puts up a layup attempt during Thursday’s IHSA Class 2A Braidwood Reed-Custer Regional championship game against Peotone.
PBL’s Mackenzie Bruns (20) dribbles down the court during Thursday’s IHSA Class 2A Braidwood Reed-Custer Regional championship game against Peotone.
PBL’s Madison Grohler, left, shoots during Thursday’s IHSA Class 2A Braidwood Reed-Custer Regional championship game against Peotone.
PBL’s Liberty Jamison (11) shoots during Thursday’s IHSA Class 2A Braidwood Reed-Custer Regional championship game against Peotone.
PBL’s Cassidi Nuckols, below, dives on the floor for a loose ball during Thursday’s IHSA Class 2A Braidwood Reed-Custer Regional championship game against Peotone.
Members of the PBL girls basketball team huddle up during Thursday’s IHSA Class 2A Braidwood Reed-Custer Regional championship game against Peotone.
