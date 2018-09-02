Here are some of the highlights from Friday's game in Paxton ...
Members of the PBL boys basketball team celebrate after Austin Gooden made what would be the game-winning basket Friday against Watseka.
PBL’s Trey VanWinkle, left, and Gavin Coplea, right, play defense during Friday’s junior varsity game against Watseka.
PBL’s Colton Coy (44) dribbles during Friday’s junior varsity game against Watseka.
PBL’s Alex Rueck (42) shoots during Friday’s junior varsity game against Watseka.
PBL’s Gavin Coplea dribbles during Friday’s junior varsity game against Watseka.
PBL’s Trey VanWinkle dribbles during Friday’s junior varsity game against Watseka.
PBL boys basketball player Brady Barfield, left, is recognized during senior-night festivities prior to Friday’s game against Watseka. Barfield is the son of Mark and Carey Barfield. He has two siblings: Jesse and Landen. He has been in basketball, cross country, marching band, track and field, swim team and Panther Pals. His future plans are to attend Parkland College and major in English. His favorite memory is winning the regional championship last year against GCMS.
PBL boys basketball player Tyler Pichon, left, is recognized during senior-night festivities prior to Friday’s game against Watseka. Pichon is the son of Elizabeth May and Jade Tavenner. He has one sibling: Owen. He has been in basketball, bridge team, NHS and Panther Pals. His future plans are to attend Wabash College to continue his basketball career and major in history. His favorite memory is when Brady dribbled out of bounds.
PBL boys basketball player Austin Sanders, left, is recognized during senior-night festivities prior to Friday’s game against Watseka. Sanders is the son of Pam and Dwain Sanders. He has one sibling: Garrett. He has been in basketball, track and field, cross country and chorus. His future plans are to attend Illinois Wesleyan University and major in accounting. His favorite memory is when he hit his first-ever 3-pointer in the season opener last year against Hoopeston Area.
PBL cheerleader Maya Bruns, right, is recognized during senior-night festivities prior to Friday’s boys basketball game against Watseka. Brust is the daughter of Kurt and Teresa Brust. She has one sibling: Sydney. She has been in cheerleading, Blue Crew, NHS, FBLA and ECCA. Her future plans are to Illinois State University and major in nursing. Her favorite memory is going to state.
PBL cheerleader Page Stricklin, left, is recognized during senior-night festivities prior to Friday’s boys basketball game against Watseka. Stricklin is the daughter of Dan and Sheila Stricklin. She has four siblings: Emma, Meghan and Michael Stricklin and Carlos Alberti. She has been in cheerleading, Blue Crew and ECCA. Her future plans are to go to ISU to get a bachelor’s degree and transfer to SIUE to become a physician’s assistant. Her favorite memory is the team sleepover at a hotel.
PBL cheerleader Alexis Wisniewski, left, is recognized during senior-night festivities prior to Friday’s boys basketball game against Watseka. Wisniewski is the daughter of Sonya and Cory Uden, Jeff Wisniewski and Terra Luttrell. She has four siblings: Kaitlin, Cory, Rilynn and Jaxson. She has been in cheerleading, volleyball, Panther Pals, FFA, ECCA, NHS and Blue Crew. Her future plans are to major in pediatric nursing at Parkland College. Her favorite memory is throwing up in front of more than 400 people in the middle of a routine at a cheer competition in a dead silent gym.
PBL’s Dalton Busboom (32) passes during Friday’s game against Watseka.
PBL’s Austin Gooden (22) shoots from long range during Friday’s game against Watseka.
PBL’s Austin Sanders (24) dribbles during Friday’s game against Watseka.
PBL’s Tyler Pichon (13) shoots from long range during Friday’s game against Watseka.
Members of the PBL cheerleading squad perform during Friday’s boys basketball game against Watseka.
PBL’s Austin Gooden (22) looks to pass the ball during Friday’s game against Watseka.
PBL’s Mason Ecker shoots during Friday’s game against Watseka.
PBL’s Tyler Pichon dribbles during Friday’s game against Watseka.
PBL’s Dalton Busboom (32) celebrates after a score during Friday’s game against Watseka.
Liberty Jamison, left, of the PBL girls basketball team is presented to her by the team’s head coach, Nathan Lawler, the game ball with which she scored her 1,000th point during halftime of Friday’s PBL boys basketball game against Watseka. Jamison is only the second PBL girls basketball player to reach that milestone.
PBL’s Mason Ecker goes up for a shot attempt during Friday’s game against Watseka.
PBL’s Austin Gooden (22) puts up a shot attempt during Friday’s game against Watseka.
PBL’s Austin Gooden, right, dribbles during Friday’s game against Watseka.
PBL’s Mason Ecker goes up for a shot attempt during Friday’s game against Watseka.
PBL’s Drake Schrodt (5) goes up for a shot attempt during Friday’s game against Watseka.
PBL’s Drake Schrodt (5) dribbles during Friday’s game against Watseka.
PBL’s Colton Coy (21) goes up for a shot attempt during Friday’s game against Watseka.
PBL’s Mason Ecker goes up for a shot attempt during Friday’s game against Watseka.
PBL’s Mason Ecker, right, forces a jump-ball situation during Friday’s game against Watseka.
PBL’s Colton Coy (21) goes up for a shot attempt during Friday’s game against Watseka.
PBL’s Austin Sanders goes up for a shot attempt during Friday’s game against Watseka.
PBL’s Drake Schrodt (5) dribbles during Friday’s game against Watseka.
PBL’s Tyler Pichon goes up for a shot attempt during Friday’s game against Watseka.
PBL’s Dalton Busboom (32) celebrates after Austin Gooden made what would be the game-winning basket Friday against Watseka.
