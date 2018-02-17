Here are some of the highlights from Friday's game in Gibson City ...
GCMS boys basketball vs. Lexington (2018)
Photographer: Ryan Minion/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS's mascot, "Fergie", interacts with a young Falcons fan during Friday's game against Lexington.
GCMS's Connor Birky (11) drives in and draws a foul during Friday's game against Lexington.
GCMS's Ryland Holt (20) makes a big block against the backboard during Friday's game against Lexington.
GCMS's Mitch McNutt (5) blows past a defender during Friday's game against Lexington.
GCMS's Bryce Barnes (21) makes a free throw early in Friday's game against Lexington.
GCMS's Mitch McNutt (5) floats one in for two points on senior night during Friday's game against Lexington.
GCMS's Ryland Holt (20) pump-fakes and fools a defender before putting the ball in the basket for two points during Friday's game against Lexington.
GCMS's Mitch McNutt (5) pulls up for a jump shot during the third quarter of Friday's game against Lexington.
GCMS's Ben Freehill drives in and draws a foul late in the third quarter of Friday's game against Lexington.
GCMS's Chris Hood scores two on a short jump shot in the fourth quarter of Friday's game against Lexington.
