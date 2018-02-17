Here are some of the highlights from the 106-pound championship match between GCMS/Fisher's Cale Horsch and El Paso-Gridley's Monte Gregory held Saturday at the State Farm Center in Champaign ...
IHSA Class 1A state wrestling championships
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS/Fisher’s Cale Horsch, right, walks in the IHSA state meet’s Grand March along with senior teammate Jacob Horsch, middle, prior to his Class 1A championship match on Saturday.
IHSA Class 1A state wrestling championships
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS/Fisher’s Cale Horsch, middle, walks in the IHSA state meet’s Grand March along with senior teammate Jacob Horsch prior to his Class 1A championship match on Saturday.
IHSA Class 1A state wrestling championships
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS/Fisher’s Cale Horsch, right, walks in the IHSA state meet’s Grand March along with senior teammate Jacob Horsch, left, prior to his Class 1A championship match on Saturday.
IHSA Class 1A state wrestling championships
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS/Fisher’s Cale Horsch, left, and El Paso-Gridley’s Monte Gregory shake hands prior to their IHSA Class 1A 106-pound championship match on Saturday.
IHSA Class 1A state wrestling championships
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS/Fisher assistant coach Cody Moody, right, and head coach Josh Carter get Cale Horsch, middle, ready for his IHSA Class 1A 106-pound championship match on Saturday.
IHSA Class 1A state wrestling championships
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS/Fisher’s Cale Horsch, above, wrestles against El Paso-Gridley’s Monte Gregory in the IHSA Class 1A 106-pound championship match on Saturday.
IHSA Class 1A state wrestling championships
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS/Fisher’s Cale Horsch, above, wrestles against El Paso-Gridley’s Monte Gregory in the IHSA Class 1A 106-pound championship match on Saturday.
IHSA Class 1A state wrestling championships
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS/Fisher’s Cale Horsch, above, wrestles against El Paso-Gridley’s Monte Gregory in the IHSA Class 1A 106-pound championship match on Saturday.
IHSA Class 1A state wrestling championships
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS/Fisher’s Cale Horsch, above, wrestles against El Paso-Gridley’s Monte Gregory in the IHSA Class 1A 106-pound championship match on Saturday.
IHSA Class 1A state wrestling championships
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS/Fisher’s Cale Horsch, above, wrestles against El Paso-Gridley’s Monte Gregory in the IHSA Class 1A 106-pound championship match on Saturday.
IHSA Class 1A state wrestling championships
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS/Fisher’s Cale Horsch, above, wrestles against El Paso-Gridley’s Monte Gregory in the IHSA Class 1A 106-pound championship match on Saturday.
IHSA Class 1A state wrestling championships
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS/Fisher’s Cale Horsch, above, wrestles against El Paso-Gridley’s Monte Gregory in the IHSA Class 1A 106-pound championship match on Saturday.
IHSA Class 1A state wrestling championships
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS/Fisher’s Cale Horsch, above, wrestles against El Paso-Gridley’s Monte Gregory in the IHSA Class 1A 106-pound championship match on Saturday.
IHSA Class 1A state wrestling championships
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS/Fisher’s Cale Horsch, above, wrestles against El Paso-Gridley’s Monte Gregory in the IHSA Class 1A 106-pound championship match on Saturday.
IHSA Class 1A state wrestling championships
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS/Fisher’s Cale Horsch, left, wrestles against El Paso-Gridley’s Monte Gregory in the IHSA Class 1A 106-pound championship match on Saturday.
IHSA Class 1A state wrestling championships
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS/Fisher’s Cale Horsch, right, wrestles against El Paso-Gridley’s Monte Gregory in the IHSA Class 1A 106-pound championship match on Saturday.
IHSA Class 1A state wrestling championships
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS/Fisher’s Cale Horsch, fourth from right, is recognized as the second-place finisher in the 106-pound bracket of the IHSA state meet on Saturday.
