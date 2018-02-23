Here are some of the highlights from Friday's IHSA Class 2A Hoopeston Area Regional championship game ...
Photographer: Holly Hart/The News-Gazette
GCMS players react to their loss in the Class 2A Regional final. IHSA Boy’s Basketball Class 2A Regional Championship, Monticello vs Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, Friday, February 23, 2018, hosted by Hoopeston Area High School. Monticello won 45-43.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Monticello's Calvin Fisher celebrates his team winning the Class 2A Regional title. IHSA Boy's Basketball Class 2A Regional Championship, Monticello vs Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, Friday, February 23, 2018, hosted by Hoopeston Area High School. Monticello won 45-43.
Photographer: Holly Hart
GCMS's Ryland Holt tries to keep control of the ball as he is pressed by Monticello's Luke Stokowski (#14). IHSA Boy's Basketball Class 2A Regional Championship, Monticello vs Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, Friday, February 23, 2018, hosted by Hoopeston Area High School. Monticello won 45-43.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Monticello's Benton Singleton (#21) has the ball blocked by GCMS's Mitchell McNutt in the second half. IHSA Boy's Basketball Class 2A Regional Championship, Monticello vs Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, Friday, February 23, 2018, hosted by Hoopeston Area High School. Monticello won 45-43.
Photographer: Holly Hart
GCMS's Bryce Barnes (#21) lays the ball in as Monticello's Calvin Fisher defends. IHSA Boy's Basketball Class 2A Regional Championship, Monticello vs Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, Friday, February 23, 2018, hosted by Hoopeston Area High School. Monticello won 45-43.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Monticello's Luke Stokowski (#14) passes the ball in heavy traffic. IHSA Boy's Basketball Class 2A Regional Championship, Monticello vs Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, Friday, February 23, 2018, hosted by Hoopeston Area High School. Monticello won 45-43.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Ben Freehill (4) puts up a shot attempt during Friday’s IHSA Class 2A Hoopeston Area Regional championship game against Monticello.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Connor Birky (11) shoots from long range during Friday’s IHSA Class 2A Hoopeston Area Regional championship game against Monticello.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes, left, forces his defender to leap in the air on a shot fake during Friday’s IHSA Class 2A Hoopeston Area Regional championship game against Monticello.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Connor Birky dribbles during Friday’s IHSA Class 2A Hoopeston Area Regional championship game against Monticello.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS boys basketball fans celebrate as a 3-pointer is made during Friday’s IHSA Class 2A Hoopeston Area Regional championship game against Monticello.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Ryland Holt (20) shoots from long range during Friday’s IHSA Class 2A Hoopeston Area Regional championship game against Monticello.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s mascot, “Fergie,” converses with a referee during Friday’s IHSA Class 2A Hoopeston Area Regional championship game against Monticello.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Ryland Holt (20) shoots during Friday’s IHSA Class 2A Hoopeston Area Regional championship game against Monticello.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes (21) dribbles during Friday’s IHSA Class 2A Hoopeston Area Regional championship game against Monticello.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Ryland Holt (20) goes up for a shot attempt during Friday’s IHSA Class 2A Hoopeston Area Regional championship game against Monticello.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Mitch McNutt goes up for a layup attempt during Friday’s IHSA Class 2A Hoopeston Area Regional championship game against Monticello.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes, middle, is fouled as he makes a basket in between three defenders during Friday’s IHSA Class 2A Hoopeston Area Regional championship game against Monticello.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS assistant coach A.J. Richard gives congratulations to members of the team at the end of the third quarter during Friday’s IHSA Class 2A Hoopeston Area Regional championship game against Monticello.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS head coach Ryan Tompkins gives out instructions during Friday’s IHSA Class 2A Hoopeston Area Regional championship game against Monticello.
