Here are some of the highlights from Friday's IHSA Class 2A Three-Point Showdown's regional round ...
IHSA Three-Point Showdown (at Hoopeston Area)
Photographer: Photo provided
From left, Ryan Reeder (Monticello), Jake Sellett (St. Thomas More), Mitch McNutt (GCMS) Graham Eighner (Hoopeston Area) are recognized as the four shooters in Friday’s IHSA Class 2A Three-Point Showdown at the Hoopeston Area Regional who advance to the sectional round.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Colton Coy shoots in the Three-Point Showdown held prior to Friday’s IHSA Class 2A Hoopeston Area Regional championship game.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Tanner Coe shoots in the Three-Point Showdown held prior to Friday’s IHSA Class 2A Hoopeston Area Regional championship game.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Mitch McNutt shoots in the Three-Point Showdown held prior to Friday’s IHSA Class 2A Hoopeston Area Regional championship game.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes shoots in the Three-Point Showdown held prior to Friday’s IHSA Class 2A Hoopeston Area Regional championship game.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Ben Freehill shoots in the Three-Point Showdown held prior to Friday’s IHSA Class 2A Hoopeston Area Regional championship game.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Brady Barfield shoots in the Three-Point Showdown held prior to Friday’s IHSA Class 2A Hoopeston Area Regional championship game.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Trey VanWinkle shoots in the Three-Point Showdown held prior to Friday’s IHSA Class 2A Hoopeston Area Regional championship game.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Connor Birky shoots in the Three-Point Showdown held prior to Friday’s IHSA Class 2A Hoopeston Area Regional championship game.
