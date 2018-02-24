Here are some of the highlights from Saturday's IESA Class 3A Paxton Regional semifinal match ...
-
PBL 7th-grade volleyball vs. GCMS (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the PBL seventh-grade volleyball team celebrate after scoring the match point in Saturday's Paxton Regional semifinal match against GCMS.
-
PBL 7th-grade volleyball vs. GCMS (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Averi Garrett (9) of the PBL seventh-grade volleyball team serves during Saturday’s Paxton Regional semifinal match against GCMS.
-
PBL 7th-grade volleyball vs. GCMS (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Cadence Jones (12) of the PBL seventh-grade volleyball team serves during Saturday’s Paxton Regional semifinal match against GCMS.
-
PBL 7th-grade volleyball vs. GCMS (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Gracelyn Greenburg (24) of the PBL seventh-grade volleyball team serves during Saturday’s Paxton Regional semifinal match against GCMS.
-
PBL 7th-grade volleyball vs. GCMS (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Kate Wilson (4) of the PBL seventh-grade volleyball team passes during Saturday’s Paxton Regional semifinal match against GCMS.
-
PBL 7th-grade volleyball vs. GCMS (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Emily Robidoux of the PBL seventh-grade volleyball team serves during Saturday’s Paxton Regional semifinal match against GCMS.
-
PBL 7th-grade volleyball vs. GCMS (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Trixie Johnson of the PBL seventh-grade volleyball team serves during Saturday’s Paxton Regional semifinal match against GCMS.
-
PBL 7th-grade volleyball vs. GCMS (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Losa Suaava of the PBL seventh-grade volleyball team serves during Saturday’s Paxton Regional semifinal match against GCMS.
-
PBL 7th-grade volleyball vs. GCMS (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Kate Wilson (4) of the PBL seventh-grade volleyball team passes during Saturday’s Paxton Regional semifinal match against GCMS.
-
PBL 7th-grade volleyball vs. GCMS (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Korah Palumbo (15) of the GCMS seventh-grade volleyball team serves during Saturday’s Paxton Regional semifinal match against PBL.
-
PBL 7th-grade volleyball vs. GCMS (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Rylee Stephens (1) of the GCMS seventh-grade volleyball team passes during Saturday’s Paxton Regional semifinal match against PBL.
-
PBL 7th-grade volleyball vs. GCMS (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Madison McCreary of the GCMS seventh-grade volleyball team serves during Saturday’s Paxton Regional semifinal match against PBL.
-
PBL 7th-grade volleyball vs. GCMS (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Reagan Tompkins of the GCMS seventh-grade volleyball team serves during Saturday’s Paxton Regional semifinal match against PBL.
-
PBL 7th-grade volleyball vs. GCMS (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Korah Palumbo, right, of the GCMS seventh-grade volleyball team passes during Saturday’s Paxton Regional semifinal match against PBL.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.