Here are some of the highlights from Tuesday's IESA Class 3A Paxton Regional title match against Hoopeston Area ...
PBL 7th-grade volleyball regional title (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the PBL seventh-grade volleyball team hold up their IESA Class 3A Paxton Regional championship trophy after winning Tuesday’s regional title match over Hoopeston Area.
Emily Robidoux (41) of the PBL seventh-grade volleyball team is introduced into the starting lineup prior to Tuesday’s IESA Class 3A Paxton Regional title match against Hoopeston Area.
Losa Suaava (23) of the PBL seventh-grade volleyball team is introduced into the starting lineup prior to Tuesday’s IESA Class 3A Paxton Regional title match against Hoopeston Area.
Cadence Jones of the PBL seventh-grade volleyball team serves during Tuesday’s IESA Class 3A Paxton Regional title match against Hoopeston Area.
Cadence Jones of the PBL seventh-grade volleyball team serves during Tuesday’s IESA Class 3A Paxton Regional title match against Hoopeston Area.
Trixie Johnson (1) of the PBL seventh-grade volleyball team passes during Tuesday’s IESA Class 3A Paxton Regional title match against Hoopeston Area.
Emily Robidoux of the PBL seventh-grade volleyball team serves during Tuesday’s IESA Class 3A Paxton Regional title match against Hoopeston Area.
Morgan Uden of the PBL seventh-grade volleyball team dives to record a dig during Tuesday’s IESA Class 3A Paxton Regional title match against Hoopeston Area.
Trixie Johnson, second from left, of the PBL seventh-grade volleyball team passes during Tuesday’s IESA Class 3A Paxton Regional title match against Hoopeston Area.
Trixie Johnson of the PBL seventh-grade volleyball team serves during Tuesday’s IESA Class 3A Paxton Regional title match against Hoopeston Area.
Kate Wilson of the PBL seventh-grade volleyball team passes during Tuesday’s IESA Class 3A Paxton Regional title match against Hoopeston Area.
Losa Suaava of the PBL seventh-grade volleyball team serves during Tuesday’s IESA Class 3A Paxton Regional title match against Hoopeston Area.
Averi Garrett of the PBL seventh-grade volleyball team serves during Tuesday’s IESA Class 3A Paxton Regional title match against Hoopeston Area.
Averi Garrett, middle, of the PBL seventh-grade volleyball team passes during Tuesday’s IESA Class 3A Paxton Regional title match against Hoopeston Area.
Fans cheer on the PBL seventh-grade volleyball team during Tuesday’s IESA Class 3A Paxton Regional title match against Hoopeston Area.
Fans cheer on the PBL seventh-grade volleyball team during Tuesday’s IESA Class 3A Paxton Regional title match against Hoopeston Area.
Cadence Jones of the PBL seventh-grade volleyball team serves during Tuesday’s IESA Class 3A Paxton Regional title match against Hoopeston Area.
Gracelyn Greenburg (24) of the PBL seventh-grade volleyball team taps the ball over the net during Tuesday’s IESA Class 3A Paxton Regional title match against Hoopeston Area.
Fans cheer on the PBL seventh-grade volleyball team during Tuesday’s IESA Class 3A Paxton Regional title match against Hoopeston Area.
Fans cheer on the PBL seventh-grade volleyball team during Tuesday’s IESA Class 3A Paxton Regional title match against Hoopeston Area.
Gracelyn Greenburg of the PBL seventh-grade volleyball team serves during Tuesday’s IESA Class 3A Paxton Regional title match against Hoopeston Area.
Members of the PBL seventh-grade volleyball team hold up their IESA Class 3A Paxton Regional championship trophy after winning Tuesday’s regional title match over Hoopeston Area.
Members of the PBL seventh-grade volleyball team pose with their IESA Class 3A Paxton Regional championship trophy after winning Tuesday’s regional title match over Hoopeston Area.
Members of the PBL seventh-grade volleyball team pose with their IESA Class 3A Paxton Regional championship trophy after winning Tuesday’s regional title match over Hoopeston Area.
Members of the PBL seventh-grade volleyball team pose with their IESA Class 3A Paxton Regional championship trophy after winning Tuesday’s regional title match over Hoopeston Area.
Members of the PBL seventh-grade volleyball team pose with their IESA Class 3A Paxton Regional championship trophy after winning Tuesday’s regional title match over Hoopeston Area.
Members of the PBL seventh-grade volleyball team pose with their IESA Class 3A Paxton Regional championship trophy after winning Tuesday’s regional title match over Hoopeston Area.
