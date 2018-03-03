Here are some of the highlights from Saturday's weightlifting meet, in which PBL finished second to Maroa-Forsyth ...
2018 Maroa-Forsyth Power Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Alex Pippin power cleans during Saturday's Maroa-Forsyth Power Meet.
PBL's Jonathan Muller power cleans during Saturday's Maroa-Forsyth Power Meet.
PBL's Mitch St. Peter power cleans during Saturday's Maroa-Forsyth Power Meet.
PBL's Jaxson Coplea power cleans during Saturday's Maroa-Forsyth Power Meet.
PBL's Keanan Crabb power cleans during Saturday's Maroa-Forsyth Power Meet.
PBL's T.J. Jones power cleans during Saturday's Maroa-Forsyth Power Meet.
PBL's Andrew Swanson power cleans during Saturday's Maroa-Forsyth Power Meet.
PBL's Hunter Anderson squats during Saturday's Maroa-Forsyth Power Meet.
PBL's T.J. Jones bench presses during Saturday's Maroa-Forsyth Power Meet.
PBL's Drake Schrodt bench presses during Saturday's Maroa-Forsyth Power Meet.
PBL's Brandon Scott bench presses during Saturday's Maroa-Forsyth Power Meet.
PBL's Alex Pippin bench presses during Saturday's Maroa-Forsyth Power Meet.
PBL's Austin Potter bench presses during Saturday's Maroa-Forsyth Power Meet.
PBL's Drake Schrodt power cleans during Saturday's Maroa-Forsyth Power Meet.
PBL's Austin Potter power cleans during Saturday's Maroa-Forsyth Power Meet.
PBL's Brandon Scott power cleans during Saturday's Maroa-Forsyth Power Meet.
PBL's Dylan Polson power cleans during Saturday's Maroa-Forsyth Power Meet.
PBL's Dane Polson power cleans during Saturday's Maroa-Forsyth Power Meet.
PBL's Keegan Lantz, second from left, and Dylan Polson, third from left, pose with their bronze medals in the power clean won at Saturday's Maroa-Forsyth Power Meet.
PBL's Austin Hadden poses with his silver medal in power clean during Saturday's Maroa-Forsyth Power Meet.
PBL's Keanan Crabb poses with his silver medal in power clean during Saturday's Maroa-Forsyth Power Meet.
PBL's Drake Schrodt, left, and Jonathan Muller, right, pose with their gold medal in power clean during Saturday's Maroa-Forsyth Power Meet.
PBL's T.J. Jones (left), Jaxson Coplea (second from right) and Alex Pippin (right) pose with their gold medals in power clean during Saturday's Maroa-Forsyth Power Meet.
PBL's Austin Hadden, left, poses with his bronze medal in squats won during Saturday's Maroa-Forsyth Power Meet.
PBL's T.J. Jones, left, and Dylan Polson, right, pose with their bronze medals in squats won during Saturday's Maroa-Forsyth Power Meet.
PBL's Jonathan Muller, middle, poses with his silver medal in squats during Saturday's Maroa-Forsyth Power Meet.
PBL's Keanan Crabb poses with his gold medal in squats during Saturday's Maroa-Forsyth Power Meet.
PBL's Marcus Bowen, right, poses with his gold medal in squats during Saturday's Maroa-Forsyth Power Meet.
PBL's Jaxson Coplea, middle, poses with his bronze medal in bench press during Saturday's Maroa-Forsyth Power Meet.
PBL's Austin Hadden poses with his gold medal in bench press during Saturday's Maroa-Forsyth Power Meet.
PBL's Jonathan Muller, left, and Keanan Crabb pose with their gold medals in bench press during Saturday's Maroa-Forsyth Power Meet.
PBL's Keegan Lantz poses with his gold medal in bench press during Saturday's Maroa-Forsyth Power Meet.
Members of the PBL weightlifting team pick up their second-place plaque won at Saturday's Maroa-Forsyth Power Meet.
Members of the PBL weightlifting team pose with their second-place plaque won at Saturday's Maroa-Forsyth Power Meet.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.