Here are some of the highlights from Monday's IESA Class 3A sectional match against Beecher ...
PBL 7th-grade volleyball at Hoopeston Sectional (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Losa Suaava of the PBL seventh-grade volleyball team serves during Monday’s IESA Class 3A Hoopeston Area Sectional match against Beecher.
Trixie Johnson of the PBL seventh-grade volleyball team serves during Monday’s IESA Class 3A Hoopeston Area Sectional match against Beecher.
Kate Wilson (4) of the PBL seventh-grade volleyball team bumps the ball during Monday’s IESA Class 3A Hoopeston Area Sectional match against Beecher.
Losa Suaava of the PBL seventh-grade volleyball team hits the ball over the net during Monday’s IESA Class 3A Hoopeston Area Sectional match against Beecher.
Averi Garrett of the PBL seventh-grade volleyball team serves during Monday’s IESA Class 3A Hoopeston Area Sectional match against Beecher.
Cadence Jones of the PBL seventh-grade volleyball team serves during Monday’s IESA Class 3A Hoopeston Area Sectional match against Beecher.
Fans of the PBL seventh-grade volleyball team offer encouragement to the squad as they exit the gym after Monday’s IESA Class 3A Hoopeston Area Sectional match against Beecher.
