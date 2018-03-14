PBL track and field at Armory 3-14-18

Here are some of the highlights from Wednesday's indoor meet at Champaign ...
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
From left, PBL’s Mason Ecker, T.J. Jones, Jonathan Muller and Riley Cuppernell pose for a photo after breaking the indoor school record for fastest time in a 4x200 relay race on Wednesday at the University of Illinois’ Armory Track facility.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Gracie Smith runs in the 400-meter dash during Wednesday’s Armory Meet.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Liam McMullin runs in the 400-meter dash during Wednesday’s Armory Meet.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Tanner Longest runs in the 400-meter dash during Wednesday’s Armory Meet.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Lexi Johnson jumps during Wednesday’s Armory Meet.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Jonathan Muller jumps during Wednesday’s Armory Meet.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s T.J. Jones jumps during Wednesday’s Armory Meet.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Katie Harms runs in the 1,600-meter run during Wednesday’s Armory Meet.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Evie Ellis, middle, runs in the 1,600-meter run during Wednesday’s Armory Meet.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Evie Ellis, left, runs in the 1,600-meter run during Wednesday’s Armory Meet.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Katelyn Crabb jumps during Wednesday’s Armory Meet.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Ariana Gentzler jumps during Wednesday’s Armory Meet.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Kyle Price, second from left, runs in the 1,600-meter run during Wednesday’s Armory Meet.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Kyle Price, right, runs in the 1,600-meter run during Wednesday’s Armory Meet.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Trevor Morse runs in the 1,600-meter run during Wednesday’s Armory Meet.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Ariana Gentzler runs in the 4x200 relay during Wednesday’s Armory Meet.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Emily Graves runs in the 4x200 relay during Wednesday’s Armory Meet.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Lexi Johnson runs in the 4x200 relay during Wednesday’s Armory Meet.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Olivia Frichtl runs in the 4x200 relay during Wednesday’s Armory Meet.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Katelyn Crabb runs in the 4x200 relay during Wednesday’s Armory Meet.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Mason Ecker runs in the 4x200 relay during Wednesday’s Armory Meet.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Jonathan Muller runs in the 4x200 relay during Wednesday’s Armory Meet.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s T.J. Jones runs in the 4x200 relay during Wednesday’s Armory Meet.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Riley Cuppernell runs in the 4x200 relay during Wednesday’s Armory Meet.
