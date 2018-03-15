Here are some of the highlights from Thursday's game in Paxton ...
-
PBL baseball vs. Hoopeston Area (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Dalton Busboom makes a diving catch in foul territory during Thursday’s game against Hoopeston Area.
-
PBL baseball vs. Hoopeston Area (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Keaton Krumwiede pitches during Thursday’s game against Hoopeston Area.
-
PBL baseball vs. Hoopeston Area (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Drake Schrodt fields a ground ball during Thursday’s game against Hoopeston Area.
-
PBL baseball vs. Hoopeston Area (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Ben McClure makes a catch in left field during Thursday’s game against Hoopeston Area.
-
PBL baseball vs. Hoopeston Area (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Ben McClure bats during Thursday’s game against Hoopeston Area.
-
PBL baseball vs. Hoopeston Area (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Trey VanWinkle fields a ground ball during Thursday’s game against Hoopeston Area.
-
PBL baseball vs. Hoopeston Area (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Ben Jarboe fields a ground ball during Thursday’s game against Hoopeston Area.
-
PBL baseball vs. Hoopeston Area (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Trey VanWinkle fouls off a pitch during Thursday’s game against Hoopeston Area.
-
PBL baseball vs. Hoopeston Area (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Trey VanWinkle, above, tags a runner out at second base during Thursday’s game against Hoopeston Area.
-
PBL baseball vs. Hoopeston Area (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Mason Ecker (12) slides safely toward second base during Thursday’s game against Hoopeston Area.
-
PBL baseball vs. Hoopeston Area (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Drake Schrodt bats during Thursday’s game against Hoopeston Area.
-
PBL baseball vs. Hoopeston Area (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Jaxson Coplea bats during Thursday’s game against Hoopeston Area.
-
PBL baseball vs. Hoopeston Area (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Ben McClure bats during Thursday’s game against Hoopeston Area.
-
PBL baseball vs. Hoopeston Area (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Tommy Quinn pitches during Thursday’s game against Hoopeston Area.
-
PBL baseball vs. Hoopeston Area (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Jaxson Coplea slides toward home plate for a go-ahead run in the sixth inning of Thursday’s game against Hoopeston Area.
-
PBL baseball vs. Hoopeston Area (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Keaton Krumweide (24) and Jaxson Coplea (34) exchange in a fist bump after Coplea scores a go-ahead run in the sixth inning of Thursday’s game against Hoopeston Area.
-
PBL baseball vs. Hoopeston Area (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Mitch St. Peter pitches during Thursday’s game against Hoopeston Area.
-
PBL baseball vs. Hoopeston Area (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Mason Ecker lays down a bunt during Thursday’s game against Hoopeston Area.
-
PBL baseball vs. Hoopeston Area (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Jaxson Coplea (34) and Keyn Humes, right, exchange in a fist bump after Humes scores the game-winning run during Thursday’s contest against Hoopeston Area.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.