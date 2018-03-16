Here are some of the highlights from Friday's state quarterfinal game against Princeville at Unity Junior High School in Tolono ...
-
PBL eighth-grade volleyball at IESA Class 3A state tournament
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the PBL eighth-grade volleyball team are greeted by fans as they enter the court for warmups prior to Friday's IESA Class 3A state quarterfinal match against Princeville.
-
PBL eighth-grade volleyball at IESA Class 3A state tournament
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the PBL eighth-grade volleyball team are greeted by fans as they enter the court for warmups prior to Friday’s IESA Class 3A state quarterfinal match against Princeville.
-
PBL eighth-grade volleyball at IESA Class 3A state tournament
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Sydney Murphy, second from right, of the PBL eighth-grade volleyball team looks to pass the ball during Friday’s IESA Class 3A state quarterfinal match against Princeville.
-
PBL eighth-grade volleyball at IESA Class 3A state tournament
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Carly Mutchmore of the PBL eighth-grade volleyball team passes during Friday’s IESA Class 3A state quarterfinal match against Princeville.
-
PBL eighth-grade volleyball at IESA Class 3A state tournament
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Makenna Ecker of the PBL eighth-grade volleyball team serves during Friday’s IESA Class 3A state quarterfinal match against Princeville.
-
PBL eighth-grade volleyball at IESA Class 3A state tournament
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Sydney Murphy of the PBL eighth-grade volleyball tam serves during Friday’s IESA Class 3A state quarterfinal match against Princeville.
-
PBL eighth-grade volleyball at IESA Class 3A state tournament
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Sydney Murphy (6) of the PBL eighth-grade volleyball team passes during Friday’s IESA Class 3A state quarterfinal match against Princeville.
-
PBL eighth-grade volleyball at IESA Class 3A state tournament
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Addison Oyer (42) of the PBL eighth-grade volleyball team looks to spike the ball during Friday’s IESA Class 3A state quarterfinal match against Princeville.
-
PBL eighth-grade volleyball at IESA Class 3A state tournament
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Addison Oyer (42) of the PBL eighth-grade volleyball team serves during Friday’s IESA Class 3A state quarterfinal match against Princeville.
-
PBL eighth-grade volleyball at IESA Class 3A state tournament
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Addison Oyer (42) of the PBL eighth-grade volleyball team passes during Friday’s IESA Class 3A state quarterfinal match against Princeville.
-
PBL eighth-grade volleyball at IESA Class 3A state tournament
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Sydney Murphy (6) of the PBL eighth-grade volleyball team passes during Friday’s IESA Class 3A state quarterfinal match against Princeville.
-
PBL eighth-grade volleyball at IESA Class 3A state tournament
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Carly Mutchmore of the PBL eighth-grade volleyball team serves during Friday’s IESA Class 3A state quarterfinal match against Princeville.
-
PBL eighth-grade volleyball at IESA Class 3A state tournament
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Kendra Johnson of the PBL eighth-grade volleyball team serves during Friday’s IESA Class 3A state quarterfinal match against Princeville.
-
PBL eighth-grade volleyball at IESA Class 3A state tournament
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Makenna Ecker of the PBL eighth-grade volleyball team serves during Friday’s IESA Class 3A state quarterfinal match against Princeville.
-
PBL eighth-grade volleyball at IESA Class 3A state tournament
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fans of the PBL eighth-grade volleyball team cheer during Friday’s IESA Class 3A state quarterfinal match against Princeville.
-
PBL eighth-grade volleyball at IESA Class 3A state tournament
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fans of the PBL eighth-grade volleyball team cheer during Friday’s IESA Class 3A state quarterfinal match against Princeville.
-
PBL eighth-grade volleyball at IESA Class 3A state tournament
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Kendra Johnson of the PBL eighth-grade volleyball team looks to spike the ball during Friday’s IESA Class 3A state quarterfinal match against Princeville.
-
PBL eighth-grade volleyball at IESA Class 3A state tournament
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fans applaud the PBL eighth-grade volleyball team as it exits the court after Friday’s IESA Class 3A state quarterfinal match against Princeville.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.