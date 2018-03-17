Here are some of the highlights from Saturday's all-star girls' and boys' basketball games in Gibson City ...
SVC-HOIC All-Star Basketball (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Liberty Jamison shoots during the girls’ basketball game at Saturday’s SVC-HOIC All-Star Game event in Gibson City.
PBL’s Ariana Gentzler is introduced as a member of the Sangamon Valley Conference’s girls basketball team prior to Saturday’s SVC-HOIC All-Star Game event in Gibson City.
PBL’s Cassidi Nuckols is introduced as a member of the Sangamon Valley Conference’s girls basketball team prior to Saturday’s SVC-HOIC All-Star Game event in Gibson City.
PBL’s Liberty Jamison is introduced into the starting lineup of the Sangamon Valley Conference’s girls basketball team prior to Saturday’s SVC-HOIC All-Star Game event in Gibson City.
PBL’s Liberty Jamison (11) shoots from long range during Saturday’s SVC-HOIC All-Star Game event in Gibson City.
Jerry Prina (second from left), PBL graduate and Eureka High School head girls basketball coach, gives instructions to his Heart of Illinois Conference girls’ team during Saturday’s SVC-HOIC All-Star Game event in Gibson City.
PBL’s Cassidi Nuckols (54) dribbles during Saturday’s SVC-HOIC All-Star Game event in Gibson City.
PBL’s Liberty Jamison (11) has the ball during Saturday’s SVC-HOIC All-Star Game event in Gibson City.
PBL’s Cassidi Nuckols, left, shoots during Saturday’s SVC-HOIC All-Star Game event in Gibson City.
PBL’s Liberty Jamison attempts a free throw during Saturday’s SVC-HOIC All-Star Game event in Gibson City.
PBL’s Ariana Gentzler (23) goes up for a shot attempt during Saturday’s SVC-HOIC All-Star Game event in Gibson City.
Jerry Prina, PBL graduate and Eureka High School head girls basketball coach, speaks as his team is recognized for its IHSA Class 2A state tournament appearance last February during halftime of the girls’ basketball game at Saturday’s SVC-HOIC All-Star Game event in Gibson City.
Members of the Eureka High School girls basketball team, including head coach and PBL graduate Jerry Prina (back row, far left) are recognized for their IHSA Class 2A state tournament appearance last February during halftime of the girls’ basketball game at Saturday’s SVC-HOIC All-Star Game event in Gibson City.
PBL’s Ariana Gentzler (23) grabs a rebound during Saturday’s SVC-HOIC All-Star Game event in Gibson City.
Members of the Heart of Illinois Conference girls basketball team, including Eureka head coach and PBL graduate Jerry Prina (back row, far right) pose for a photo after the girls’ game held during Saturday’s SVC-HOIC All-Star Game event in Gibson City.
Norm Schall, left, of the former Melvin-Sibley High School was introduced as a e Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame inductee during Saturday’s SVC-HOIC All-Star Game event in Gibson City.
Dressed in his Fergie Falcon mascot costume, Clay Bane, left, gets his shoes tied by GCMS boys basketball player Mitch McNutt prior to the boys’ game held during Saturday’s SVC-HOIC All-Star Game event in Gibson City.
PBL’s Tyler Pichon is introduced into the starting lineup of the Sangamon Valley Conference’s boys basketball team prior to Saturday’s SVC-HOIC All-Star Game event in Gibson City.
PBL’s Austin Sanders is introduced into the starting lineup of the Sangamon Valley Conference’s boys basketball team prior to Saturday’s SVC-HOIC All-Star Game event in Gibson City.
GCMS’s Mitch McNutt (5) grabs a rebound during Saturday’s SVC-HOIC All-Star Game event in Gibson City.
PBL’s Austin Sanders (24) dribbles during Saturday’s SVC-HOIC All-Star Game event in Gibson City.
PBL’s Tyler Pichon (13) passes during Saturday’s SVC-HOIC All-Star Game event in Gibson City.
PBL’s Tyler Pichon (13) goes up for a shot attempt during Saturday’s SVC-HOIC All-Star Game event in Gibson City.
GCMS head boys basketball coach Ryan Tompkins, right, greets Deer Creek-Mackinaw’s Neal Scheuermann (3) on the sidelines during Saturday’s SVC-HOIC All-Star Game event in Gibson City.
GCMS’s Mitch McNutt looks to shoot during Saturday’s SVC-HOIC All-Star Game event in Gibson City.
PBL’s Austin Sanders (24) dribbles during Saturday’s SVC-HOIC All-Star Game event in Gibson City.
GCMS’s Mitch McNutt (5) goes up for a shot attempt during Saturday’s SVC-HOIC All-Star Game event in Gibson City.
GCMS’s Mitch McNutt shoots from long range during Saturday’s SVC-HOIC All-Star Game event in Gibson City.
Members of the Heart of Illinois Conference boys basketball team, including GCMS’s Mitch McNutt (5), pose for a photo after the boys’ game held during Saturday’s SVC-HOIC All-Star Game event in Gibson City.
