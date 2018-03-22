Tuscola vs. Gibson City/Melvin-Sibley in a prep softball game at Tuscola's Irvin Park on Thursday, March 22, 2018.
GCMS' Lindsey Heinz (22) in a prep softball game at Tuscola's Irvin Park on Thursday, March 22, 2018.
Tuscola's Abbey Jacob (11) is safe at second after the ball slipped out of GCMS' Mady Schutte's (3) glove in a prep softball game at Tuscola's Irvin Park on Thursday, March 22, 2018.
Tuscola's Kaitlyn Reifstack (12) prepares to pitch in a prep softball game at Tuscola's Irvin Park on Thursday, March 22, 2018.
GCMS' Madi Eberle(6) pitches to Tuscola's Claire Ring (2) as Tuscola's Kendl ring (3) heads to third base in a prep softball game at Tuscola's Irvin Park on Thursday, March 22, 2018.
Tuscola's Allison Clark (14) heads to first base as she watches GCMS' Madi Eberle (6) try to handle a bunt in a prep softball game at Tuscola's Irvin Park on Thursday, March 22, 2018.
GCMS' Megan Moody (1) attempts a bunt in a prep softball game at Tuscola's Irvin Park on Thursday, March 22, 2018.
Tuscola's Ashton Smith (17) pitches in a prep softball game at Tuscola's Irvin Park on Thursday, March 22, 2018.
Tuscola's Jackie Watson (8) heads to first base after a bunt in a prep softball game at Tuscola's Irvin Park on Thursday, March 22, 2018.
Tuscola's head coach Lenny Sementi in a prep softball game at Tuscola's Irvin Park on Thursday, March 22, 2018.
GCMS' assistant coach tries to convince the umpire that Emily Clinton(13) was safe at first base in a prep softball game at Tuscola's Irvin Park on Thursday, March 22, 2018.
