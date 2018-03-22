Here are some of the highlights from Thursday's game in Paxton ...
-
PBL baseball vs. Tri-Valley (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Keaton Krumweide, left, slides back toward first base during Thursday’s game against Tri-Valley.
-
PBL baseball vs. Tri-Valley (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Mason Ecker (12) bats during Thursday’s game against Tri-Valley.
-
PBL baseball vs. Tri-Valley (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Jaxson Coplea (34) slides toward second base during Thursday’s game against Tri-Valley.
-
PBL baseball vs. Tri-Valley (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Keaton Krumwiede (24) slides toward second base during Thursday’s game against Tri-Valley.
-
PBL baseball vs. Tri-Valley (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Keaton Krumwiede pitches during Thursday’s game against Tri-Valley.
-
PBL baseball vs. Tri-Valley (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Mason Ecker (12) makes a diving catch in center field during Thursday’s game against Tri-Valley.
-
PBL baseball vs. Tri-Valley (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Trey VanWinkle, left, fields a ground ball during Thursday’s game against Tri-Valley.
-
PBL baseball vs. Tri-Valley (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Jaxson Coplea bats during Thursday’s game against Tri-Valley.
-
PBL baseball vs. Tri-Valley (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Keaton Krumwiede bats during Thursday’s game against Tri-Valley.
-
PBL baseball vs. Tri-Valley (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Ben McClure bats during Thursday’s game against Tri-Valley.
-
PBL baseball vs. Tri-Valley (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Drake Schrodt fields a ground ball during Thursday’s game against Tri-Valley.
-
PBL baseball vs. Tri-Valley (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Trey VanWinkle, left, tags a runner out at second base during Thursday’s game against Tri-Valley.
-
PBL baseball vs. Tri-Valley (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Dalton Busboom bats during Thursday’s game against Tri-Valley.
-
PBL baseball vs. Tri-Valley (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Trey VanWinkle fouls off a pitch during Thursday’s game against Tri-Valley.
-
PBL baseball vs. Tri-Valley (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Keyn Humes bats during Thursday’s game against Tri-Valley.
-
PBL baseball vs. Tri-Valley (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Drake Schrodt, left, tags a runner out at second base during Thursday’s game against Tri-Valley.
-
PBL baseball vs. Tri-Valley (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Dalton Busboom (32) receives a fist bump from Ben Jarboe (28) after driving in a run during Thursday’s game against Tri-Valley.
-
PBL baseball vs. Tri-Valley (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL head coach Brock Niebuhr discusses matters with Keyn Humes (14), Trey VanWinkle (25) and Ben Jarboe (28) during Thursday’s game against Tri-Valley.
-
PBL baseball vs. Tri-Valley (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Connor Janssen pitches during Thursday’s game against Tri-Valley.
-
PBL baseball vs. Tri-Valley (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Dalton Busboom, left, tags a runner out at third base during Thursday’s game against Tri-Valley.
-
PBL baseball vs. Tri-Valley (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Keyn Humes, left, slides back toward first base during Thursday’s game against Tri-Valley.
-
PBL baseball vs. Tri-Valley (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Dalton Busboom pitches during Thursday’s game against Tri-Valley.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.