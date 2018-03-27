Here are some of the highlights from Tuesday's meet at Blake Field in Watseka ...
-
PBL track and field at Watseka
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
From left, PBL's Gracie Bradshaw, Olivia Frichtl and Katelyn Crabb run in the 100-meter hurdles race during Tuesday's meet at Watseka.
-
PBL track and field at Watseka
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Lexi Johnson jumps during Tuesday’s meet in Watseka.
-
PBL track and field at Watseka
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Kaitlynn Hornbeck runs in the 4x100 relay during Tuesday’s meet in Watseka.
-
PBL track and field at Watseka
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Hannah Schwarz runs in the 4x100 relay during Tuesday’s meet in Watseka.
-
PBL track and field at Watseka
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Zak Babcock throws the shot put during Tuesday’s meet in Watseka.
-
PBL track and field at Watseka
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Jake Rich throws the shot put during Tuesday’s meet in Watseka.
-
PBL track and field at Watseka
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Ariana Gentzler leaps during Tuesday’s meet in Watseka.
-
PBL track and field at Watseka
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Katie Harms runs in the 3,200-meter run during Tuesday’s meet in Watseka.
-
PBL track and field at Watseka
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Alec St. Julien and Nik Schnabel run in the 3,200-meter run during Tuesday’s meet in Watseka.
-
PBL track and field at Watseka
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
From left, PBL’s Olivia Frichtl and Katelyn Crabb run in the 100-meter hurdles race during Tuesday’s meet at Watseka.
-
PBL track and field at Watseka
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Gracie Bradshaw runs in the 100-meter hurdles during Tuesday’s meet in Watseka.
-
PBL track and field at Watseka
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Kris Hewerdine runs in the 110-meter hurdles during Tuesday’s meet in Watseka.
-
PBL track and field at Watseka
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Curtis Phillips runs in the 110-meter hurdles during Tuesday’s meet in Watseka.
-
PBL track and field at Watseka
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Faith Johnson runs in the 100-meter dash during Tuesday’s meet in Watseka.
-
PBL track and field at Watseka
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
s in the 100-meter dash during Tuesday’s meet in Watseka.
-
PBL track and field at Watseka
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Emily Graves runs in the 100-meter dash during Tuesday’s meet in Watseka.
-
PBL track and field at Watseka
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Hannah Schwarz runs in the 100-meter dash during Tuesday’s meet in Watseka.
-
PBL track and field at Watseka
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Dylan Polson runs in the 100-meter dash during Tuesday’s meet in Watseka.
-
PBL track and field at Watseka
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Kalli Goudy throws the shot put during Tuesday’s meet in Watseka.
-
PBL track and field at Watseka
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Marissa Arnette runs in the 800-meter run during Tuesday’s meet in Watseka.
-
PBL track and field at Watseka
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Yami Domingo, right, and Olivia Wilson run in the 800-meter run during Tuesday’s meet in Watseka.
-
PBL track and field at Watseka
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Dane Polson throws the discus during Tuesday’s meet in Watseka.
-
PBL track and field at Watseka
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Jordan Giese runs in the 800-meter run during Tuesday’s meet in Watseka.
-
PBL track and field at Watseka
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Brady Barfield runs in the 800-meter run during Tuesday’s meet in Watseka.
-
PBL track and field at Watseka
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Keegan Lantz throws the discus during Tuesday’s meet in Watseka.
-
PBL track and field at Watseka
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Jake Rich throws the discus during Tuesday’s meet in Watseka.
-
PBL track and field at Watseka
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Olivia Frichtl runs in the 4x200 relay during Tuesday’s meet in Watseka.
-
PBL track and field at Watseka
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Katelyn Crabb runs in the 4x200 relay during Tuesday’s meet in Watseka.
-
PBL track and field at Watseka
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Connor Beland runs in the 4x200 relay during Tuesday’s meet in Watseka.
-
PBL track and field at Watseka
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s T.J. Jones, left, runs in the 4x200 relay during Tuesday’s meet in Watseka.
-
PBL track and field at Watseka
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Jonathan Muller runs in the 4x200 relay during Tuesday’s meet in Watseka.
-
PBL track and field at Watseka
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Mackenzie Bruns runs in the 400-meter dash during Tuesday’s meet in Watseka.
-
PBL track and field at Watseka
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Alyssa Hofer runs in the 400-meter dash during Tuesday’s meet in Watseka.
-
PBL track and field at Watseka
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Kylie Piatt runs in the 400-meter dash during Tuesday’s meet in Watseka.
-
PBL track and field at Watseka
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Gracie Smith runs in the 400-meter dash during Tuesday’s meet in Watseka.
-
PBL track and field at Watseka
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Riley Cuppernell runs in the 400-meter dash during Tuesday’s meet in Watseka.
-
PBL track and field at Watseka
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Olivia Frichtl runs in the 300-meter hurdles during Tuesday’s meet in Watseka.
-
PBL track and field at Watseka
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Curtis Phillips, left, and Kris Hewerdine run in the 300-meter hurdles during Tuesday’s meet in Watseka.
-
PBL track and field at Watseka
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Curtis Phillips, left, and Kris Hewerdine run in the 300-meter hurdles during Tuesday’s meet in Watseka.
-
PBL track and field at Watseka
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Evie Ellis runs in the 1,600-meter run during Tuesday’s meet in Watseka.
-
PBL track and field at Watseka
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Kody Harrison runs in the 1,600-meter run during Tuesday’s meet in Watseka.
-
PBL track and field at Watseka
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Trevor Morse runs in the 1,600-meter run during Tuesday’s meet in Watseka.
-
PBL track and field at Watseka
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Hannah Schwarz runs in the 200-meter dash during Tuesday’s meet in Watseka.
-
PBL track and field at Watseka
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Lexi Johnson runs in the 200-meter dash during Tuesday’s meet in Watseka.
-
PBL track and field at Watseka
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Drew Riggleman runs in the 200-meter dash during Tuesday’s meet in Watseka.
-
PBL track and field at Watseka
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Gracie Smith runs in the 4x400 relay during Tuesday’s meet in Watseka.
-
PBL track and field at Watseka
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Alyssa Hofer runs in the 4x400 relay during Tuesday’s meet in Watseka.
-
PBL track and field at Watseka
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Tanner Longest runs in the 4x400 relay during Tuesday’s meet in Watseka.
-
PBL track and field at Watseka
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Zac Jayne runs in the 4x400 relay during Tuesday’s meet in Watseka.
-
PBL track and field at Watseka
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Riley Cuppernell runs in the 4x400 relay during Tuesday’s meet in Watseka.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.