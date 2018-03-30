GCMS baseball at Monticello (2018)

Here are some of the highlights from Friday's game in Monticello ...
GCMS’s Layne Harden (10) runs toward home plate to score a run during Friday’s game against Monticello.
GCMS’s Layne Harden bats during Friday’s game against Monticello.
GCMS’s Nathan Garard bats during Friday’s game against Monticello.
GCMS’s Braden Roesch pitches during Friday’s game against Monticello.
GCMS’s Nathan Garard, right, throws to first base for a groundout during Friday’s game against Monticello.
GCMS’s Alec Johnson bats during Friday’s game against Monticello.
GCMS’s Lane Short bats during Friday’s game against Monticello.
GCMS’s Josh Nuss throws to first base for a groundout during Friday’s game against Monticello.
GCMS’s Josh Nuss bats during Friday’s game against Monticello.
Friday’s game between GCMS and Monticello is delayed during the bottom of the third inning due to wet field conditions.
Chris Jones, Monticello High School head baseball coach and a PBL graduate, does some groundskeeping on the pitching mound during a delay in Friday’s game against GCMS.
GCMS’s Lane Short pitches during Friday’s game against Monticello.
GCMS’s Wade Burton (18) bats while teammate Nathan Garard (21) looks to run from first base during Friday’s game against Monticello.
GCMS’s Nick Tabor bats during Friday’s game against Monticello.
A rainbow appears as members of the GCMS baseball team take the field during Friday’s game against Monticello.
GCMS’s Nathan Daughenbaugh (14) attempts to make a catch in foul territory near the Sages’ dugout during Friday’s game against Monticello.
GCMS’s Daniel Jones makes a catch in right field during Friday’s game against Monticello.
GCMS’s Daniel Jones bats during Friday’s game against Monticello.
GCMS’s Cade Elliott bats during Friday’s game against Monticello.
