Here are some of the highlights from Saturday's games in Paxton ...
-
PBL JV baseball vs. Urbana, SJ-O
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Hunter Anderson bats during Saturday’s junior varsity game against Urbana.
-
PBL JV baseball vs. Urbana, SJ-O
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Gavin Coplea (11) runs toward home plate during Saturday’s junior varsity game against Urbana.
-
PBL JV baseball vs. Urbana, SJ-O
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Kurtis Adkins bats during Saturday’s junior varsity game against Urbana.
-
PBL JV baseball vs. Urbana, SJ-O
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Kurtis Adkins slides toward second base during Saturday’s junior varsity game against Urbana.
-
PBL JV baseball vs. Urbana, SJ-O
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Alex Rueck pitches during Saturday’s junior varsity game against Urbana.
-
PBL JV baseball vs. Urbana, SJ-O
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Gavin Coplea, right, fields a ground ball during Saturday’s junior varsity game against Urbana.
-
PBL JV baseball vs. Urbana, SJ-O
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Gavin Coplea throws to first base for a groundout during Saturday’s junior varsity game against Urbana.
-
PBL JV baseball vs. Urbana, SJ-O
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Isaac Denault (8) slides toward third base during Saturday’s junior varsity game against Urbana.
-
PBL JV baseball vs. Urbana, SJ-O
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Jarred Gronsky bats during Saturday’s junior varsity game against Urbana.
-
PBL JV baseball vs. Urbana, SJ-O
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Landon Wilson fouls off a pitch during Saturday’s junior varsity game against Urbana.
-
PBL JV baseball vs. Urbana, SJ-O
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Ben Busby fouls off a pitch during Saturday’s junior varsity game against Urbana.
-
PBL JV baseball vs. Urbana, SJ-O
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Keegan Marty bats during Saturday’s junior varsity game against Urbana.
-
PBL JV baseball vs. Urbana, SJ-O
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Isaac Medler bats during Saturday’s junior varsity game against Urbana.
-
PBL JV baseball vs. Urbana, SJ-O
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Isaac Denault bats during Saturday’s junior varsity game against Urbana.
-
PBL JV baseball vs. Urbana, SJ-O
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Clayton Robidoux draws a walk during Saturday’s junior varsity game against Urbana.
-
PBL JV baseball vs. Urbana, SJ-O
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Gunner Belt bats during Saturday’s junior varsity game against Urbana.
-
PBL JV baseball vs. Urbana, SJ-O
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Kurtis Adkins pitches during Saturday's junior varsity game against St. Joseph-Ogden.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.