Here are some of the highlights from Saturday's game in Paxton ...
PBL softball vs. Oakwood (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Baylee Cosgrove hits a triple to right field during the bottom of the first inning of Saturday’s game against Oakwood.
PBL softball vs. Oakwood (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Emily Adwell pitches during Saturday’s game against Oakwood.
PBL softball vs. Oakwood (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Christina White, right, tries to make a catch in right field during Saturday’s game against Oakwood.
PBL softball vs. Oakwood (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Sindra Gerdes, left, tags a baserunner out at second base during Saturday’s game against Oakwood.
PBL softball vs. Oakwood (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Jolee Hastings tries to make a catch in center field during Saturday’s game against Oakwood.
PBL softball vs. Oakwood (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Cassidi Nuckols, left, tries to tag a baserunner out at third base during Saturday’s game against Oakwood.
PBL softball vs. Oakwood (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Cassidi Nuckols fields a bunt during Saturday’s game against Oakwood.
PBL softball vs. Oakwood (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Cassidi Nuckols pitches during Saturday’s game against Oakwood.
PBL softball vs. Oakwood (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL head coach Kelli Vaughn, left, congratulates Baylee Cosgrove on her first-inning triple hit during Saturday’s game against Oakwood.
PBL softball vs. Oakwood (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Jaden Bender bats during Saturday’s game against Oakwood.
PBL softball vs. Oakwood (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Sindra Gerdes, left, throws to teammate Kayla Adwell (3) for a fielder’s choice at second base during Saturday’s game against Oakwood.
PBL softball vs. Oakwood (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Sindra Gerdes throws the first base for a groundout during Saturday’s game against Oakwood.
PBL softball vs. Oakwood (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the PBL softball team try to stay warm in the dugout during Saturday’s game against Oakwood.
PBL softball vs. Oakwood (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Jolee Hastings bats during Saturday’s game against Oakwood.
PBL softball vs. Oakwood (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Christina White bats during Saturday’s game against Oakwood.
PBL softball vs. Oakwood (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Cassidi Nuckols bats during Saturday’s game against Oakwood.
PBL softball vs. Oakwood (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Baylee Cosgrove, left, dodges a throw toward home plate as she scores a run during the fifth inning of Saturday’s game against Oakwood.
PBL softball vs. Oakwood (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Mallorie Ecker bats during Saturday’s game against Oakwood.
PBL softball vs. Oakwood (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Kayla Suhl bats during Saturday’s game against Oakwood.
PBL softball vs. Oakwood (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Bailey Eyre bats during Saturday’s game against Oakwood.
