Here are some of the sights and highlights during Monday's game in Gibson City as the Falcons honored the memory of fallen team member Dylan Benningfield during the game ...
Prior to Monday’s game, members of the GCMS and Blue Ridge baseball teams meet on the mound for a moment of silence as, GCMS High School Principal Chris Garard said over the public address announcement system, “we honor Dylan (Benningfield) and pray for Logan (Benningfield’s) recovery." Dylan Benningfield, a player for GCMS, was killed in a car accident on Saturday on his way to practice. Dylan’s brother, Logan, was with him in the accident and is currently at Carle Hospital in Champaign.
GCMS’s Ethan Garard wears the initials “LB” and “DB” in honor of teammate Dylan Benningfield, who was killed in a car accident on Saturday, and Logan Benningfield, who was with Dylan in the accident and is currently receiving treatment at Carle Hospital in Champaign, on his ballcap during Monday’s game against Blue Ridge.
GCMS’s Nathan Daughenbaugh wears the initials “LB” and “DB” in honor of teammate Dylan Benningfield, who was killed in a car accident on Saturday, and Logan Benningfield, who was with Dylan in the accident and is currently receiving treatment at Carle Hospital in Champaign, on his ballcap during Monday’s game against Blue Ridge.
GCMS’s Layne Harden wears the initials “LB” and “DB” in honor of teammate Dylan Benningfield, who was killed in a car accident on Saturday, and Logan Benningfield, who was with Dylan in the accident and is currently receiving treatment at Carle Hospital in Champaign, on his ballcap during Monday’s game against Blue Ridge.
GCMS’s Andrew Laughery wears the initials “LB” and “DB” in honor of teammate Dylan Benningfield, who was killed in a car accident on Saturday, and Logan Benningfield, who was with Dylan in the accident and is currently receiving treatment at Carle Hospital in Champaign, on his ballcap during Monday’s game against Blue Ridge.
GCMS High School Principal Chris Garard addresses the crowd at Monday’s game against Blue Ridge asking for “a moment of silence as we honor Dylan (Benningfield) and pray for Logan (Benningfield’s) recovery.” Dylan Benningfield, a player for GCMS, was killed in a car accident on Saturday on his way to practice. Dylan’s brother, Logan, was with him in the accident and is currently at Carle Hospital in Champaign.
GCMS’s Nathan Garard pitches during Monday’s game against Blue Ridge.
GCMS head coach Dustin White talks to Daniel Jones during Monday’s game against Blue Ridge.
GCMS’s Layne Harden bats during Monday’s game against Blue Ridge.
GCMS’s Nathan Garard bats during Monday’s game against Blue Ridge.
GCMS’s Cade Elliott bats during Monday’s game against Blue Ridge.
GCMS baseball fans try to stay warm during Monday’s game against Blue Ridge.
The initials DB are drawn behind home plate in honor of GCMS baseball player Dylan Benningfield, who was killed in a car accident on Saturday, during Monday’s game against Blue Ridge.
GCMS’s Braden Roesch pitches during Monday’s game against Blue Ridge.
GCMS’s Nick Tabor hits a sacrifice fly to drive in the game-winning run during the eighth inning Monday against Blue Ridge.
GCMS’s Daniel Jones (1) slides toward home plate for the game-winning run during the eighth inning Monday against Blue Ridge.
GCMS’s Alec Johnson (7) and Nick Tabor (22) after winning in extra innings Monday against Blue Ridge.
