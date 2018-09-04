Here are some of the highlights from Monday's game in Gibson City ...
GCMS softball vs. Blue Ridge (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Madison Eberle pitches during Monday’s game against Blue Ridge.
GCMS softball vs. Blue Ridge (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Hailey Rutledge (10) bats during Monday’s game against Blue Ridge.
GCMS softball vs. Blue Ridge (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Lauren Leonard prepares to run from first base during Monday’s game against Blue Ridge.
GCMS softball vs. Blue Ridge (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Madison Eberle pitches during Monday’s game against Blue Ridge.
GCMS softball vs. Blue Ridge (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Madison Eberle pitches during Monday’s game against Blue Ridge.
GCMS softball vs. Blue Ridge (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Mady Schutte fields a ground ball during Monday’s game against Blue Ridge.
GCMS softball vs. Blue Ridge (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Mady Schutte fields a ground ball during Monday’s game against Blue Ridge.
GCMS softball vs. Blue Ridge (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS head coach Taylor Rubarts, right, talks with Mady Schutte during Monday’s game against Blue Ridge.
GCMS softball vs. Blue Ridge (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Dani Eckerty bats during Monday’s game against Blue Ridge.
GCMS softball vs. Blue Ridge (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Madison Eberle bats during Monday’s game against Blue Ridge.
GCMS softball vs. Blue Ridge (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Hailey Rutledge fields a ground ball during Monday’s game against Blue Ridge.
GCMS softball vs. Blue Ridge (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Hailey Rutledge fields a ground ball during Monday’s game against Blue Ridge.
GCMS softball vs. Blue Ridge (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Maci Bielfeldt bats during Monday’s game against Blue Ridge.
GCMS softball vs. Blue Ridge (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Lauren Leonard bats during Monday’s game against Blue Ridge.
GCMS softball vs. Blue Ridge (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Lindsey Heinz lays down a bunt during Monday’s game against Blue Ridge.
GCMS softball vs. Blue Ridge (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Megan Moody bats during Monday’s game against Blue Ridge.
GCMS softball vs. Blue Ridge (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Mady Schutte bats during Monday’s game against Blue Ridge.
GCMS softball vs. Blue Ridge (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS head coach Taylor Rubarts, middle, talks things over during Monday’s game against Blue Ridge.
GCMS softball vs. Blue Ridge (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Makenzi Bielfeldt prepares to run from third base during Monday’s game against Blue Ridge.
