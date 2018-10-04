Here are some of the highlights from Tuesday's quadrangular meet in Paxton ...
PBL track and field (April 10, 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Jonathan Muller participates in the long jump during Tuesday’s meet in Paxton.
PBL track and field (April 10, 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Ariana Gentzler participates in the high jump during Tuesday’s meet in Paxton.
PBL track and field (April 10, 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s T.J. Jones participates in the triple jump during Tuesday’s meet in Paxton.
PBL track and field (April 10, 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Ariana Gentzler participates in the triple jump during Tuesday’s meet in Paxton.
PBL track and field (April 10, 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Lexi Johnson participates in the triple jump during Tuesday’s meet in Paxton.
PBL track and field (April 10, 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Keegan Lantz throws the shot put during Tuesday’s meet in Paxton.
PBL track and field (April 10, 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Brandon Scott throws the shot put during Tuesday’s meet in Paxton.
PBL track and field (April 10, 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Jake Rich throws the shot put during Tuesday’s meet in Paxton.
PBL track and field (April 10, 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Gracie Martin participates in the long jump during Tuesday’s meet in Paxton.
PBL track and field (April 10, 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Ariana Gentzler participates in the long jump during Tuesday’s meet in Paxton.
PBL track and field (April 10, 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Lexi Johnson participates in the long jump during Tuesday’s meet in Paxton.
PBL track and field (April 10, 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Senior members of the PBL girls track and field team are recognized during Tuesday’s meet in Paxton, from left: Emma Stocking, Katie Harms, Ariana Gentzler, Olivia Frichtl, Marissa Arnette, Kalli Goudy and Diane Estrada.
PBL track and field (April 10, 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Garrett Bachtold participates in the pole vault during Tuesday’s meet in Paxton.
PBL track and field (April 10, 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Garrett Bachtold participates in the pole vault during Tuesday’s meet in Paxton.
PBL track and field (April 10, 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Ashton Goss runs in the 4x800 relay during Tuesday’s meet in Paxton.
PBL track and field (April 10, 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Marissa Arnette runs in the 4x800 relay during Tuesday’s meet in Paxton.
PBL track and field (April 10, 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Brady Barfield runs in the 4x800 relay during Tuesday’s meet in Paxton.
PBL track and field (April 10, 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Adam McMullin runs in the 4x800 relay during Tuesday’s meet in Paxton.
PBL track and field (April 10, 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Yami Domingo runs in the 4x800 relay during Tuesday’s meet in Paxton.
PBL track and field (April 10, 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Olivia Wilson runs in the 4x800 relay during Tuesday’s meet in Paxton.
PBL track and field (April 10, 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Tanner Longest runs in the 4x800 relay during Tuesday’s meet in Paxton.
PBL track and field (April 10, 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Evie Ellis runs in the 4x800 relay during Tuesday’s meet in Paxton.
PBL track and field (April 10, 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Hannah Schwarz runs in the 4x100 relay during Tuesday’s meet in Paxton.
PBL track and field (April 10, 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Dylan Polson runs in the 4x100 relay during Tuesday’s meet in Paxton.
PBL track and field (April 10, 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Katie Harms runs in the 3,200-meter run during Tuesday’s meet in Paxton.
PBL track and field (April 10, 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Alec St. Julien runs in the 3,200-meter run during Tuesday’s meet in Paxton.
PBL track and field (April 10, 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Kyle Price runs in the 3,200-meter run during Tuesday’s meet in Paxton.
PBL track and field (April 10, 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Nik Schnabel runs in the 3,200-meter run during Tuesday’s meet in Paxton.
PBL track and field (April 10, 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
From left, PBL’s Gracie Bradshaw and Olivia Frichtl run in the 100-meter hurdles during Tuesday’s meet in Paxton.
PBL track and field (April 10, 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Olivia Frichtl runs in the 100-meter hurdles during Tuesday’s meet in Paxton.
PBL track and field (April 10, 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Kris Hewerdine runs in the 110-meter hurdles during Tuesday’s meet in Paxton.
PBL track and field (April 10, 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
From left, PBL’s Faith Johnson, Kaitlynn Hornbeck and Cheyanne Ratcliff run in the 100-meter dash during Tuesday’s meet in Paxton.
PBL track and field (April 10, 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Kaitlynn Hornbeck runs in the 100-meter dash during Tuesday’s meet in Paxton.
PBL track and field (April 10, 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Hannah Schwarz runs in the 100-meter dash during Tuesday’s meet in Paxton.
PBL track and field (April 10, 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Dylan Polson runs in the 100-meter dash during Tuesday’s meet in Paxton.
PBL track and field (April 10, 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Cody Sample runs in the 100-meter dash during Tuesday’s meet in Paxton.
PBL track and field (April 10, 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Jonathan Muller, middle, runs in the 100-meter dash during Tuesday’s meet in Paxton.
PBL track and field (April 10, 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Marissa Arnette runs in the 800-meter run during Tuesday’s meet in Paxton.
PBL track and field (April 10, 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
From left, PBL’s Yami Domingo and Olivia Wilson run in the 800-meter run during Tuesday’s meet in Paxton.
PBL track and field (April 10, 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Jordan Giese runs in the 800-meter run during Tuesday’s meet in Paxton.
PBL track and field (April 10, 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Liam McMullin, left, runs in the 800-meter run during Tuesday’s meet in Paxton.
PBL track and field (April 10, 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Hannah Schwarz runs in the 4x200 relay during Tuesday’s meet in Paxton.
PBL track and field (April 10, 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Olivia Frichtl runs in the 4x200 relay during Tuesday’s meet in Paxton.
PBL track and field (April 10, 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Zac Jayne runs in the 4x200 relay during Tuesday’s meet in Paxton.
PBL track and field (April 10, 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Cody Winter runs in the 4x200 relay during Tuesday’s meet in Paxton.
PBL track and field (April 10, 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Alyssa Hofer runs in the 400-meter dash during Tuesday’s meet in Paxton.
PBL track and field (April 10, 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Patrick Griffin runs in the 400-meter dash during Tuesday’s meet in Paxton.
PBL track and field (April 10, 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Nik Schnabel runs in the 400-meter dash during Tuesday’s meet in Paxton.
PBL track and field (April 10, 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Olivia Frichtl runs in the 300-meter hurdles during Tuesday’s meet in Paxton.
PBL track and field (April 10, 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Gracie Bradshaw runs in the 300-meter hurdles during Tuesday’s meet in Paxton.
PBL track and field (April 10, 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Kris Hewerdine runs in the 300-meter hurdles during Tuesday’s meet in Paxton.
PBL track and field (April 10, 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Evie Ellis runs in the 1,600-meter hurdles during Tuesday’s meet in Paxton.
PBL track and field (April 10, 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Kody Harrison runs in the 1,600-meter run during Tuesday’s meet in Paxton.
PBL track and field (April 10, 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Gracie Smith runs in the 200-meter dash during Tuesday’s meet in Paxton.
PBL track and field (April 10, 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
From left, PBL’s Kaitlynn Hornbeck and Cheyanne Ratcliff run in the 200-meter dash during Tuesday’s meet in Paxton.
PBL track and field (April 10, 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Lexi Johnson runs in the 200-meter dash during Tuesday’s meet in Paxton.
PBL track and field (April 10, 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
From left, PBL’s T.J. Jones and Drew Riggleman run in the 200-meter dash during Tuesday’s meet in Paxton.
PBL track and field (April 10, 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Alyssa Hofer runs in the 4x400 relay during Tuesday’s meet in Paxton.
PBL track and field (April 10, 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Kylie Piatt runs in the 4x400 relay during Tuesday’s meet in Paxton.
PBL track and field (April 10, 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Evie Ellis runs in the 4x400 relay during Tuesday’s meet in Paxton.
PBL track and field (April 10, 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Gracie Smith runs in the 4x400 relay during Tuesday’s meet in Paxton.
PBL track and field (April 10, 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Jordan Giese runs in the 4x400 relay during Tuesday’s meet in Paxton.
PBL track and field (April 10, 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Tanner Longest runs in the 4x400 relay during Tuesday’s meet in Paxton.
PBL track and field (April 10, 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Kody Harrison runs in the 4x400 relay during Tuesday’s meet in Paxton.
PBL track and field (April 10, 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Alec St. Julien runs in the 4x400 relay during Tuesday’s meet in Paxton.
