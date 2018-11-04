Here are some of the highlights from Wednesday's game in Gibson City ...
GCMS softball vs. Lexington (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS's Megan Moody (1) crosses home plate as she is greeted by teammates after hitting a home run during the second inning of Wednesday's game against Lexington.
GCMS softball vs. Lexington (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Madison Eberle pitches during Wednesday’s game against Lexington.
GCMS softball vs. Lexington (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Madison Eberle fields a ground ball during Wednesday’s game against Lexington.
GCMS softball vs. Lexington (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Madison Eberle pitches during Wednesday’s game against Lexington.
GCMS softball vs. Lexington (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Dani Eckerty tries to lay down a bunt during Wednesday’s game against Lexington.
GCMS softball vs. Lexington (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Maci Bielfeldt bats during Wednesday’s game against Lexington.
GCMS softball vs. Lexington (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Hailey Rutledge (10) bats during Wednesday’s game against Lexington.
GCMS softball vs. Lexington (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Lauren Leonard bats during Wednesday’s game against Lexington.
GCMS softball vs. Lexington (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Maci Bielfeldt, middle, slides safely toward home plate to score a run during the first inning of Wednesday’s game against Lexington.
GCMS softball vs. Lexington (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Mady Schutte bats during Wednesday’s game against Lexington.
GCMS softball vs. Lexington (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Mady Schutte (3) tries to steal second base during Wednesday’s game against Lexington.
GCMS softball vs. Lexington (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Emily Clinton bats during Wednesday’s game against Lexington.
GCMS softball vs. Lexington (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Dani Eckerty hits a two-RBI single to center field during the second inning of Wednesday’s game against Lexington.
GCMS softball vs. Lexington (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Maci Bielfeldt, right, receives a high-five from head coach Taylor Rubarts after hitting a home run during Wednesday’s game against Lexington.
GCMS softball vs. Lexington (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Maci Bielfeldt (25) is greeted by teammates as she crosses home plate after hitting a homer during Wednesday’s game against Lexington.
GCMS softball vs. Lexington (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the GCMS softball team greet Maci Bielfeldt at home plate after Bielfeldt hit a home run during the second inning of Wednesday’s game against Lexington.
GCMS softball vs. Lexington (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Lauren Leonard bats during Wednesday’s game against Lexington.
GCMS softball vs. Lexington (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Megan Moody (1) receives a high-five from head coach Taylor Rubarts after hitting a home run during Wednesday’s game against Lexington.
GCMS softball vs. Lexington (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Emily Clinton (13) slides safely at second base during Wednesday’s game against Lexington.
GCMS softball vs. Lexington (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Megan Moody bats during Wednesday’s game against Lexington.
GCMS softball vs. Lexington (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Maci Bielfeldt bats during Wednesday’s game against Lexington.
GCMS softball vs. Lexington (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Makenzi Bielfeldt bats during Wednesday’s game against Lexington.
GCMS softball vs. Lexington (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Madison Eberle bats during Wednesday’s game against Lexington.
GCMS softball vs. Lexington (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Hannah Hathaway bats during Wednesday’s game against Lexington.
