Here are some of the highlights from Thursday's game in Paxton ...
PBL baseball vs. Momence (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Drake Schrodt, right, slides back toward first base during Thursday's game against Momence.
PBL’s Dalton Busboom pitches during Thursday’s game against Momence.
PBL’s Mason Ecker (12) catches a fly ball in center field during Thursday’s game against Momence.
PBL shortstop Trey VanWinkle fields a ground ball during Thursday’s game against Momence.
PBL’s Trey VanWinkle throws toward first base for a groundout during Thursday’s game against Momence.
PBL second-baseman Keyn Humes throws toward first base for a groundout during Thursday’s game against Momence.
PBL’s Jaxson Coplea (34) bats during Thursday’s game against Momence.
PBL’s Ben Jarboe (28) bats during Thursday’s game against Momence.
PBL first-baseman Ben Jarboe fields a ground ball during Thursday’s game against Momence.
PBL second-baseman Keyn Humes fields a ground ball during Thursday’s game against Momence.
PBL’s Keyn Humes lays down a bunt during Thursday’s game against Momence.
PBL’s Drake Schrodt (26) steals second base during Thursday’s game against Momence.
PBL’s Jaxson Coplea (34) swipes second base during Thursday’s game against Momence.
PBL’s Keaton Krumwiede bats during Thursday’s game against Momence.
PBL’s Ben McClure bats during Thursday’s game against Momence.
PBL shortstop Trey VanWinkle fields a ground ball during Thursday’s game against Momence.
PBL’s Drake Schrodt catches a fly ball in right field during Thursday’s game against Momence.
PBL’s Dalton Busboom bats during Thursday’s game against Momence.
PBL’s Trey VanWinkle bats during Thursday’s game against Momence.
PBL’s Trey VanWinkle (25) slides toward third base during Thursday’s game against Momence.
PBL’s Keyn Humes bats during Thursday’s game against Momence.
PBL’s Drake Schrodt bats during Thursday’s game against Momence.
PBL’s Drake Schrodt (26) crosses home plate during Thursday’s game against Momence.
PBL’s Keyn Humes catches a soft line drive during Thursday’s game against Momence.
PBL head coach Brock Niebuhr, middle, converses with Dalton Busboom, left, and Keaton Krumwiede during Thursday’s game against Momence.
PBL’s Ben McClure (16) slides toward second base on a fielder’s choice during Thursday’s game against Momence.
PBL’s Trey VanWinkle (26) slides toward second base during Thursday’s game against Momence.
PBL’s Jacob Ager pitches during Thursday’s game against Momence.
PBL’s Jaxson Coplea (34) and Ben Jarboe (28) exchange in a fist bump after Coplea scored a run during Thursday’s game against Momence.
PBL’s Jacob Ager (22) bats during Thursday’s game against Momence.
