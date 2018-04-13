Here are some of PBL's and GCMS's highlights from Friday's meet at Monticello High School ...
Monticello Boys Track Invite (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS's Caleb Bleich performs in the long jump during Friday's Monticello Invite.
GCMS’s Austin Spiller performs in the triple jump during Friday’s Monticello Invite.
GCMS’s Ethan Kasper performs in the triple jump during Friday’s Monticello Invite.
PBL’s Brett Giese performs in the high jump during Friday’s Monticello Invite.
PBL’s Jordan Giese runs in the 3,200-meter distance medley during Friday’s Monticello Invite.
GCMS’s Remi Astronomo runs in the 3,200-meter distance medley during Friday’s Monticello Invite.
PBL’s Tanner Longest runs in the 3,200-meter distance medley during Friday’s Monticello Invite.
GCMS’s Cullen Neal performs in the pole vault during Friday’s Monticello Invite.
GCMS’s Ethan Freehill runs in the 3,200-meter distance medley during Friday’s Monticello Invite.
PBL’s Kody Harrison runs in the 3,200-meter distance medley during Friday’s Monticello Invite.
GCMS’s Ryan Shambrook throws the discus during Friday’s Monticello Invite.
GCMS’s Mitchell Meenen throws the discus during Friday’s Monticello Invite.
PBL’s Alec St. Julien runs in the 3,200-meter distance medley during Friday’s Monticello Invite.
PBL’s Jonathan Muller performs in the long jump during Friday’s Monticello Invite.
PBL’s Brady Barfield runs in the 4x800 relay during Friday’s Monticello Invite.
GCMS’s Remi Astronomo runs in the 4x800 relay during Friday’s Monticello Invite.
PBL’s Ashton Goss runs in the 4x800 relay during Friday’s Monticello Invite.
GCMS’s Ethan Freehill runs in the 4x800 relay during Friday’s Monticello Invite.
PBL’s Adam McMullin runs in the 4x800 relay during Friday’s Monticello Invite.
PBL’s Jake Rich performs in the shot put during Friday’s Monticello Invite.
PBL’s Liam McMullin runs in the 4x800 relay during Friday’s Monticello Invite.
GCMS’s Caleb Bleich performs in the high jump during Friday’s Monticello Invite.
GCMS’s Isaiah Chatman runs in the 4x100 relay during Friday’s Monticello Invite.
PBL’s Zac Jayne runs in the 4x100 relay during Friday’s Monticello Invite.
PBL’s Kyle Price runs in the 3,200-meter race during Friday’s Monticello Invite.
PBL’s Luke Cowan throws the shot put during Friday’s Monticello Invite.
GCMS’s Owen Duke throws the shot put during Friday’s Monticello Invite.
GCMS’s Isaiah Chatman, second from left, and PBL’s Kris Hewerdine, second from right, run in the 110-meter hurdles race during Friday’s Monticello Invite.
From left, PBL’s Cody Sample and Dylan Polson run in the 100-meter dash during Friday’s Monticello Invite.
GCMS’s Lance Livingston runs in the 100-meter dash during Friday’s Monticello Invite.
GCMS’s Austin Spiller runs in the 100-meter dash during Friday’s Monticello Invite.
GCMS’s Caleb Bleich, second from left, runs in the 100-meter dash during Friday’s Monticello Invite.
PBL’s Jonathan Muller runs in the 100-meter dash during Friday’s Monticello Invite.
GCMS’s Austin Spiller performs in the long jump during Friday’s Monticello Invite.
PBL’s Jordan Giese, second from right, runs in the 800-meter race during Friday’s Monticello Invite.
GCMS’s Tyler Ricks run in the 800-meter race during Friday’s Monticello Invite.
