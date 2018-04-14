Here are some of the highlights from Saturday's doubleheader in Paxton ...
-
PBL baseball vs. South Newton (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Ben McClure hits an RBI triple during game one of Saturday’s doubleheader against South Newton.
-
PBL baseball vs. South Newton (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Keaton Krumwiede (24) crosses home plate during game one of Saturday’s doubleheader against South Newton.
-
PBL baseball vs. South Newton (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Mason Ecker pitches during game one of Saturday’s doubleheader against South Newton.
-
PBL baseball vs. South Newton (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Tommy Quinn hits a ground ball during game one of Saturday’s doubleheader against South Newton.
-
PBL baseball vs. South Newton (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Tommy Quinn runs safely toward first base during game one of Saturday’s doubleheader against South Newton.
-
PBL baseball vs. South Newton (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Tommy Quinn runs safely toward first base during game one of Saturday’s doubleheader against South Newton.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.