Here are some of the highlights from Tuesday's meet in Paxton ...
PBL Junior High track meet (April 17, 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Hope Johnson runs in the 4x200 relay during Tuesday's meet in Paxton.
PBL Junior High track meet (April 17, 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Averi Garrett hands the baton off to Estrella Landeros in a 4x200 relay race during Tuesday's meet in Paxton.
PBL Junior High track meet (April 17, 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Maisy Johnson runs in the 4x200 relay during Tuesday's meet in Paxton.
PBL Junior High track meet (April 17, 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Cameron Grohler performs in the pole vault during Tuesday's meet in Paxton.
PBL Junior High track meet (April 17, 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Brandon Knight throws the discus during Tuesday's meet in Paxton.
PBL Junior High track meet (April 17, 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Hayden Schall throws the discus during Tuesday's meet in Paxton.
PBL Junior High track meet (April 17, 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Lane Robidoux throws the shot put during Tuesday's meet in Paxton.
PBL Junior High track meet (April 17, 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Kayden Snelling throws the shot put during Tuesday's meet in Paxton.
PBL Junior High track meet (April 17, 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Aaron Kavajecz throws the shot put during Tuesday's meet in Paxton.
PBL Junior High track meet (April 17, 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Jordyn Goss runs in the 100-meter hurdles during Tuesday's meet in Paxton.
PBL Junior High track meet (April 17, 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Macee Jensen performs in the pole vault during Tuesday's meet in Paxton.
PBL Junior High track meet (April 17, 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Estrella Landeros performs in the pole vault during Tuesday's meet in Paxon.
PBL Junior High track meet (April 17, 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Brooke Kleinert runs in the 100-meter hurdles during Tuesday's meet in Paxton.
PBL Junior High track meet (April 17, 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Bailey Luebchow performs in the pole vault during Tuesday's meet in Paxton.
PBL Junior High track meet (April 17, 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Kate Wilson performs in the pole vault during Tuesday's meet in Paxton.
PBL Junior High track meet (April 17, 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Ava King runs in the 100-meter dash during Tuesday's meet in Paxton.
PBL Junior High track meet (April 17, 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Jacey Parrish, left, and Janel Sellek, right, run in the 100-meter dash during Tuesday's meet.
PBL Junior High track meet (April 17, 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Macie Wright runs in the 100-meter dash during Tuesday's meet in Paxton.
PBL Junior High track meet (April 17, 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Mackenzie Swan runs during Tuesday's meet in Paxton.
