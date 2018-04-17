Here are some of the highlights from Tuesday's game in Paxton ...
PBL JV baseball vs. Tuscola
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Ben Busby hits a two-run single during Tuesday’s junior varsity game against Tuscola.
PBL’s Alex Rueck pitches during Tuesday’s junior varsity game against Tuscola.
PBL’s Isaac Medler fields a ground ball during Tuesday’s junior varsity game against Tuscola.
PBL’s Isaac Denault hits an infield single during Tuesday’s junior varsity game against Tuscola.
PBL junior varsity coach Jake LeClair, second from left, talks with Kurtis Adkins (44), Carson Dudley and Hunter Anderson, right, during Tuesday’s game against Tuscola.
PBL’s Hunter Anderson (3) slides toward second base on a fielder’s choice during Tuesday’s junior varsity game against Tuscola.
PBL’s Jarred Gronsky gets a hit during Tuesday’s junior varsity game against Tuscola.
PBL’s Gavin Coplea gets a hit during Tuesday’s junior varsity game against Tuscola.
