Here are some of the highlights from Thursday's game in Gibson City ...
GCMS vs. PBL softball (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS's Madi Eberle pitches during Thursday's game against PBL.
GCMS’s Madi Eberle pitches during Thursday’s game against PBL.
GCMS’s Megan Moody, left, fields a ground ball hit by PBL’s Baylee Cosgrove during Thursday’s game.
PBL’s Emily Adwell pitches during Thursday’s game against GCMS.
PBL’s Mallorie Ecker bats during Thursday’s game against GCMS.
PBL’s Kelbie Hayden bats during Thursday’s game against GCMS.
GCMS’s Megan Moody bats during Thursday’s game against PBL.
GCMS’s Lauren Leonard fouls off a pitch during Thursday’s game against PBL.
GCMS’s Lauren Leonard bats during Thursday’s game against PBL.
PBL’s Jolee Hastings bats during Thursday’s game against GCMS.
PBL’s Baylee Cosgrove hits an infield single during Thursday’s game against GCMS.
PBL’s Jaden Bender bats during Thursday’s game against GCMS.
PBL’s Baylee Cosgrove, right, swipes second base during Thursday’s game against GCMS.
PBL’s Emily Adwell, right, throws GCMS’s Autumn Carter out at first base during Thursday’s game.
GCMS’s Madi Eberle bats during Thursday’s game against PBL.
PBL’s Emily Adwell throws toward first base during Thursday’s game against GCMS.
PBL’s Cassidi Nuckols bats during Thursday’s game against GCMS.
PBL’s Maddy Foellner bats during Thursday’s game against GCMS.
GCMS’s Makenzi Bielfeldt bats during Thursday’s game against PBL.
PBL’s Maddy Foellner throws toward first base during Thursday’s game against GCMS.
GCMS’s Makenzi Bielfeldt (15) crosses home plate during Thursday’s game against PBL.
GCMS’s Madi Eberle bats during Thursday’s game against PBL.
GCMS’s Emily Clinton (13) bats during Thursday’s game against PBL.
GCMS’s Maci Bielfeldt bats during Thursday’s game against PBL.
GCMS’s Makenzi Bielfeldt bats during Thursday’s game against PBL.
PBL’s Cassidi Nuckols pitches during Thursday’s game against GCMS.
GCMS’s Autumn Carter (12) bats during Thursday’s game against PBL.
GCMS’s Lauren Leonard slides toward home plate during Thursday’s game against PBL.
PBL’s Cassidi Nuckols (19) bats during Thursday’s game against GCMS.
GCMS’s Hannah Hathaway (23) hits a single during the sixth inning of Thursday’s game against PBL.
PBL’s Baylee Cosgrove (5) tags GCMS’s Dani Eckerty (8) out at home plate during Thursday’s game.
GCMS’s Mady Schutte (3) hits an RBI single during the sixth inning of Thursday’s game against PBL.
