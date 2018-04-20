Here are some of the highlights from Friday's game in Gibson City ...
GCMS baseball vs. Fieldcrest (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Andrew Laughery (17) and Josh Nuss (5) high-five after Laughery crossed home plate for the game-winning run during Friday’s game against Fieldcrest.
GCMS’s Alec Johnson bats during Friday’s game against Fieldcrest.
GCMS’s Braden Roesch pitches during Friday’s game against Fieldcrest.
GCMS’s Nick Tabor fields a ground ball during Friday’s game against Fieldcrest.
GCMS’s Nathan Garard bats during Friday’s game against Fieldcrest.
GCMS’s Nathan Garard (21) slides toward second base on a fielder’s choice during Friday’s game against Fieldcrest.
GCMS’s Wade Burton, right, slides back to first base during Friday’s game against Fieldcrest.
GCMS’s Layne Harden bats during Friday’s game against Fieldcrest.
GCMS’s Braden Roesch bats during Friday’s game against Fieldcrest.
GCMS’s Josh Nuss, right, fields a ground ball during Friday’s game against Fieldcrest.
GCMS’s Josh Nuss bats during Friday’s game against Fieldcrest.
GCMS’s Ty Walker bats during Friday’s game against Fieldcrest.
GCMS’s Daniel Jones, right, slides safely toward third base after hitting a triple during the fourth inning of Friday’s game against Fieldcrest.
GCMS’s Alec Johnson, right, slides back to first base on a pickoff attempt during Friday’s game against Fieldcrest.
GCMS’s Alec Johnson (7) swipes second base during Friday’s game against Fieldcrest.
GCMS head coach Dustin White converses with an umpire during Friday’s game against Fieldcrest.
GCMS’s Nick Tabor bats during Friday’s game against Fieldcrest.
GCMS’s Layne Harden bats during Friday’s game against Fieldcrest.
GCMS’s Lane Short makes a catch in left field during Friday’s game against Fieldcrest.
GCMS’s Layne Harden pitches during Friday’s game against Fieldcrest.
GCMS’s Daniel Jones (1) bats during Friday’s game against Fieldcrest.
GCMS’s Nathan Garard (21) steals second base during Friday’s game against Fieldcrest.
GCMS’s Wade Burton bats during Friday’s game against Fieldcrest.
GCMS’s Nathan Garard, right, steals third base during the seventh inning of Friday’s game against Fieldcrest.
GCMS’s Andrew Laughery, left, gets ready to run for Nick Tabor after Tabor drove in the game-tying run during the seventh inning of Friday’s game against Fieldcrest.
GCMS’s Nick Tabor (22) is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after driving in the game-tying run during the seventh inning of Friday’s game against Fieldcrest.
GCMS head coach Dustin White, left, converses with Andrew Laughery during the seventh inning of Friday’s game against Fieldcrest.
GCMS’s Ethan Garard (15) and Andrew Laughery (17) exchange congratulations after Laughery crossed home plate for the game-winning run during Friday’s game against Fieldcrest.
