Rantoul vs. Paxton-Buckley-Loda in a prep baseball game at Wabash Park in Rantoul on Monday, April 23, 2018.
-
HS Baseball: Rantoul vs. P-B-L
Rantoul's Garet Kinnett (8) stretches for the catch as Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Keaton Krumwiede (24) crosses first base in a prep baseball game at Wabash Park in Rantoul on Monday, April 23, 2018. Krumwiede was out.
-
HS Baseball: Rantoul vs. P-B-L
Rantoul fans brave the cold and rain in a prep baseball game at Wabash Park in Rantoul on Monday, April 23, 2018.
-
HS Baseball: Rantoul vs. P-B-L
Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Ben Jarboe (28) catches the ball at first base as Rantoul's Nolan Riddle (13) tries to beat it in a prep baseball game at Wabash Park in Rantoul on Monday, April 23, 2018.
-
HS Baseball: Rantoul vs. P-B-L
Rantoul's Johnathan Frerichs (2) in a prep baseball game at Wabash Park in Rantoul on Monday, April 23, 2018.
-
HS Baseball: Rantoul vs. P-B-L
Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Keaton Krumwiede (24) dries the all on his leg as Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Keyn Humes (14) waits at second base in a prep baseball game at Wabash Park in Rantoul on Monday, April 23, 2018.
-
HS Baseball: Rantoul vs. P-B-L
Rantoul's Garet Kinnett (8) leads off of third base in a prep baseball game at Wabash Park in Rantoul on Monday, April 23, 2018.
-
HS Baseball: Rantoul vs. P-B-L
Rantoul's Hayden Cargo (10) in a prep baseball game at Wabash Park in Rantoul on Monday, April 23, 2018.
-
HS Baseball: Rantoul vs. P-B-L
Rantoul's Chad Vermillion (12) in a prep baseball game at Wabash Park in Rantoul on Monday, April 23, 2018.
-
HS Baseball: Rantoul vs. P-B-L
Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Ben McClure (16) bats in a prep baseball game at Wabash Park in Rantoul on Monday, April 23, 2018.
-
HS Baseball: Rantoul vs. P-B-L
Rantoul's Nolan Riddle (13) in a prep baseball game at Wabash Park in Rantoul on Monday, April 23, 2018.
-
HS Baseball: Rantoul vs. P-B-L
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Keaton Krumwiede pitches during Monday’s game against Rantoul.
-
HS Baseball: Rantoul vs. P-B-L
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Trey VanWinkle (25) tries to reach first base safely during Monday’s game against Rantoul.
-
HS Baseball: Rantoul vs. P-B-L
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Drake Schrodt, left, looks to run from first base during Monday’s game against Rantoul.
-
HS Baseball: Rantoul vs. P-B-L
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Mason Ecker makes a catch in center field during Monday’s game against Rantoul.
-
HS Baseball: Rantoul vs. P-B-L
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the PBL and Rantoul baseball teams shake hands after Monday’s game is called off in the bottom of the third inning due to rain.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.