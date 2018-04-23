Here are some of the highlights from Monday's game in Paxton ...
PBL softball vs. Heritage (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Dalaney Rogers drives in the game-winning run with a hit during the seventh inning of Monday’s game against Heritage.

Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Kelbie Hayden hits a leadoff single during the seventh inning of Monday’s game against Heritage.

Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Kayla Adwell bats during Monday’s game against Heritage.

Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Mallorie Ecker bunts during Monday’s game against Heritage.

Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the PBL softball team celebrate after the game-winning run is scored during Monday’s game against Heritage.
