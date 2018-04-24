Here are some of the highlights from Tuesday's game in Paxton ...
-
PBL baseball vs. Dwight (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Keaton Krumwiede (24) bats during Tuesday’s game against Dwight.
-
PBL baseball vs. Dwight (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Ben Jarboe pitches during Tuesday’s game against Dwight.
-
PBL baseball vs. Dwight (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Keaton Krumwiede fields a ground ball during Tuesday’s game against Dwight.
-
PBL baseball vs. Dwight (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Ben Jarboe bats during Tuesday’s game against Dwight.
-
PBL baseball vs. Dwight (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Trey VanWinkle bats during Tuesday’s game against Dwight.
-
PBL baseball vs. Dwight (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Keaton Krumwiede, left, and Drake Schrodt (26) fist bump after Krumwiede scores a run during Tuesday’s game against Dwight.
-
PBL baseball vs. Dwight (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Trey VanWinkle throws to first base during Tuesday’s game against Dwight.
-
PBL baseball vs. Dwight (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Dalton Busboom (32) catches a popup during Tuesday’s game against Dwight.
-
PBL baseball vs. Dwight (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Keyn Humes bats during Tuesday’s game against Dwight.
-
PBL baseball vs. Dwight (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Mason Ecker, right, slides safely at third base during Tuesday’s game against Dwight.
-
PBL baseball vs. Dwight (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Ben McClure bats during Tuesday’s game against Dwight.
-
PBL baseball vs. Dwight (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Drake Schrodt bats during Tuesday’s game against Dwight.
-
PBL baseball vs. Dwight (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Mason Ecker (12) slides safely toward second base during Tuesday’s game against Dwight.
-
PBL baseball vs. Dwight (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Jaxson Coplea bats during Tuesday’s game against Dwight.
-
PBL baseball vs. Dwight (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Keyn Humes catches a fly ball in right field during Tuesday’s game against Dwight.
-
PBL baseball vs. Dwight (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Trey VanWinkle, left, fields a ground ball during Tuesday’s game against Dwight.
-
PBL baseball vs. Dwight (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Keyn Humes catches a fly ball in right field during Tuesday’s game against Dwight.
-
PBL baseball vs. Dwight (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Mason Ecker bats during Tuesday’s game against Dwight.
-
PBL baseball vs. Dwight (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Mason Ecker, left, swipes third base during Tuesday’s game against Dwight.
-
PBL baseball vs. Dwight (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Tommy Quinn pitches during Tuesday’s game against Dwight.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.