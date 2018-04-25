Here are some of the highlights from Tuesday's age 10-and-under Paxton Park District soccer match between the Paxton Force and Paxton Invaders at Coady Park in Paxton. The Force won 3-2.
Caleb Fauser of the Paxton Invaders controls the ball during Tuesday's Paxton Park District age 10-and-under match against the Paxton Force.
Mackenzie Garrelts of the Paxton Invaders controls the ball during Tuesday's Paxton Park District age 10-and-under match against the Paxton Force.
Kaelyn Smith, left, of the Paxton Force kicks the ball with Dylan Otto, middle, of the Paxton Invaders defending during Tuesday's Paxton Park District age 10-and-under match.
From left, Kaelyn Smith, Anthony Rodriguez and Mason Loschen of the Paxton Force and Dylan Otto of the Paxton Invaders chase after the ball during Tuesday's Paxton Park District age 10-and-under match.
Mason Loschen of the Paxton Force controls the ball during Tuesday's Paxton Park District age 10-and-under match against the Paxton Invaders.
