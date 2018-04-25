Here are some of the highlights from Wednesday's game at Watseka ...
PBL softball at Watseka (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Dalaney Rogers catches a fly ball in left field during Wednesday's game against Watseka.
PBL softball at Watseka (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Cassidi Nuckols bats during Wednesday's game against Watseka.
PBL softball at Watseka (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Christina White (10) slides toward second base on a fielder's choice during Wednesday's game against Watseka.
PBL softball at Watseka (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Kelbie Hayden bats during Wednesday's game against Watseka.
PBL softball at Watseka (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Emily Adwell pitches during Wednesday's game against Watseka.
PBL softball at Watseka (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Cassidi Nuckols makes a diving catch on a line drive during Wednesday's game against Watseka.
PBL softball at Watseka (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Kayla Adwell bats during Wednesday's game against Watseka.
PBL softball at Watseka (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Maddy Foellner bats during Wednesday's game against Watseka.
PBL softball at Watseka (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Mallorie Ecker bats during Wednesday's game against Watseka.
PBL softball at Watseka (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Cassidi Nuckols (19) catches a popup during Wednesday's game against Watseka.
PBL softball at Watseka (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Baylee Cosgrove bats during Wednesday's game against Watseka.
PBL softball at Watseka (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Kayla Adwell throws to first base during Wednesday's game against Watseka.
PBL softball at Watseka (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Kayla Adwell slides safely at first base on a pickoff attempt during Wednesday's game against Watseka.
PBL softball at Watseka (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Sindra Gerdes catches a fly ball in the outfield during Wednesday's game against Watseka.
PBL softball at Watseka (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Christina White bats during Wednesday's game against Watseka.
PBL softball at Watseka (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Sindra Gerdes crosses home plate during Wednesday's game against Watseka.
