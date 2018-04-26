Here are some of the highlights from Thursday's game in Hoopeston ...
-
GCMS softball at Hoopeston Area (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS's Madison Eberle pitches during Thursday's game against Hoopeston Area, in which she struck out 23 batters to help lead the Falcons to a 3-1 victory in 10 innings.
-
GCMS softball at Hoopeston Area (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Madison Eberle, left, crosses home plate during Thursday’s game against Hoopeston Area.
-
GCMS softball at Hoopeston Area (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Madison Eberle (10) reaches third base during Thursday’s game against Hoopeston Area.
-
GCMS softball at Hoopeston Area (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Summer Roesch bats during Thursday’s game against Hoopeston Area.
-
GCMS softball at Hoopeston Area (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Makenzi Bielfeldt (15) throws toward first base during Thursday’s game against Hoopeston Area.
-
GCMS softball at Hoopeston Area (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Hailey Rutledge, right, fields a ground ball during Thursday’s game against Hoopeston Area.
-
GCMS softball at Hoopeston Area (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Autumn Carter (12) bats during Thursday’s game against Hoopeston Area.
-
GCMS softball at Hoopeston Area (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Autumn Carter (12) slides toward second base during Thursday’s game against Hoopeston Area.
-
GCMS softball at Hoopeston Area (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Madison Eberle bats during Thursday’s game against Hoopeston Area.
-
GCMS softball at Hoopeston Area (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Emily Clinton bats during Thursday’s game against Hoopeston Area.
-
GCMS softball at Hoopeston Area (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Madison Eberle throws to first base during Thursday’s game against Hoopeston Area.
-
GCMS softball at Hoopeston Area (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Hailey Rutledge tries to lay down a bunt during Thursday’s game against Hoopeston Area.
-
GCMS softball at Hoopeston Area (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Hailey Rutledge tries to lay down a bunt during Thursday’s game against Hoopeston Area.
-
GCMS softball at Hoopeston Area (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Makenzi Bielfeldt bats during Thursday’s game against Hoopeston Area.
-
GCMS softball at Hoopeston Area (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Dani Eckerty bats during Thursday’s game against Hoopeston Area.
-
GCMS softball at Hoopeston Area (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Megan Moody bats during Thursday’s game against Hoopeston Area.
-
GCMS softball at Hoopeston Area (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Makenzi Bielfeldt, left, tosses to Hailey Rutledge (10) for a groundout during Thursday’s game against Hoopeston Area.
-
GCMS softball at Hoopeston Area (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Maci Bielfeldt bats during Thursday’s game against Hoopeston Area.
-
GCMS softball at Hoopeston Area (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Hailey Rutledge (10) and head coach Taylor Rubarts fist bump after Rutledge hit a triple during Thursday’s game against Hoopeston Area.
-
GCMS softball at Hoopeston Area (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Dani Eckerty (8) reaches first base safely during Thursday’s game against Hoopeston Area.
-
GCMS softball at Hoopeston Area (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Lauren Leonard bats during Thursday’s game against Hoopeston Area.
-
GCMS softball at Hoopeston Area (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS head coach Taylor Rubarts congratulates Lauren Leonard (7) after Leonard hit a triple during Thursday’s game against Hoopeston Area.
-
GCMS softball at Hoopeston Area (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Emily Clinton, left, crosses home plate for what would be the game-winning run during Thursday’s game against Hoopeston Area.
-
GCMS softball at Hoopeston Area (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Madison Eberle pitches during Thursday’s game against Hoopeston Area.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.