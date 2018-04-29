Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament

GIBSON CITY — Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher wrestlers, and GCMS High School's Red Army student section, hosted a dodgeball tournament on Sunday in memory of Dylan Benningfield, who died in a car accident earlier in April.

Josh Carter, a special education teacher as well as the head wrestling coach and an assistant football coach at GCMS, and high school math teacher Susan Riley helped organize the tournament, as Carter said, “to remember (Dylan’s) legacy” and to “honor his family and raise money for them.”

A total of 21 teams signed up for the tournament, with the Dodge Fathers (Cole Maxey, Tanner Cribbett, Cale Horsch, Myelz Davis and Jordan Blake) taking first place in the students' bracket. Bad Hombres (Ty Walker, Braden Roesch, Daniel Jones, Josh Nuss and Lane Short) took second place while the Better Than Shorts Team (Alec Johnson, Nick Tabor, Cade Elliott, Wade Burton and Nathan Daughenbaugh) placed third and the Honey Badgers (Drew Purvis, Kaden Gream, Andrew Ferguson, William Albert Jokish and Zachary Tyler Hottman) finished in fourth place.

The Diamond Dudes (Mike Schwenk, Dustin White, Jake Johnson, Christian Rosenbeck and Nathan Daughenbaugh) took first place in the adults' bracket.

The real winners, said GCMS High School Principal Chris Garard, were all the participants in the event who "came together for a fantastic cause."

"Some of you made some catches that would have made Dylan proud," Garard said.

The event, which included 50/50 drawings and concession sales along with entry fees, raised a total of $1,830 for the Benningfield family, according to Garard, including $175 in prizes given back to the Benningfield family by the prize winners in the dodgeball tournament.

