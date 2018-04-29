GIBSON CITY — Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher wrestlers, and GCMS High School's Red Army student section, hosted a dodgeball tournament on Sunday in memory of Dylan Benningfield, who died in a car accident earlier in April.
Josh Carter, a special education teacher as well as the head wrestling coach and an assistant football coach at GCMS, and high school math teacher Susan Riley helped organize the tournament, as Carter said, “to remember (Dylan’s) legacy” and to “honor his family and raise money for them.”
A total of 21 teams signed up for the tournament, with the Dodge Fathers (Cole Maxey, Tanner Cribbett, Cale Horsch, Myelz Davis and Jordan Blake) taking first place in the students' bracket. Bad Hombres (Ty Walker, Braden Roesch, Daniel Jones, Josh Nuss and Lane Short) took second place while the Better Than Shorts Team (Alec Johnson, Nick Tabor, Cade Elliott, Wade Burton and Nathan Daughenbaugh) placed third and the Honey Badgers (Drew Purvis, Kaden Gream, Andrew Ferguson, William Albert Jokish and Zachary Tyler Hottman) finished in fourth place.
The Diamond Dudes (Mike Schwenk, Dustin White, Jake Johnson, Christian Rosenbeck and Nathan Daughenbaugh) took first place in the adults' bracket.
The real winners, said GCMS High School Principal Chris Garard, were all the participants in the event who "came together for a fantastic cause."
"Some of you made some catches that would have made Dylan proud," Garard said.
The event, which included 50/50 drawings and concession sales along with entry fees, raised a total of $1,830 for the Benningfield family, according to Garard, including $175 in prizes given back to the Benningfield family by the prize winners in the dodgeball tournament.
Here are some of the sights from Sunday's dodgeball tournament ...
-
Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Mitch Benningfield (right), father of the late Dylan Benningfield, waves to the crowd at the conclusion of Sunday’s Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament at GCMS High School.
-
Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Josh Carter, a special education teacher as well as the head wrestling coach and an assistant football coach at GCMS, speaks with the crowd prior to Sunday’s Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament at GCMS High School. Carter and high school math teacher Susan Riley helped organize the tournament, as Carter said, “to remember (Dylan’s) legacy” and to “honor his family and raise money for them.”
-
Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Justin Kean of Red Devils & Chad throws a ball during Sunday’s Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament at GCMS High School.
-
Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Mike Allen, left, of Red Devils & Chad dodges a ball during Sunday’s Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament at GCMS High School.
-
Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Caity Heap of Average Jane’s Gym throws a ball during Sunday’s Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament at GCMS High School.
-
Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Alec Johnson of the Better Than Shorts Team gets ready to throw a ball during Sunday’s Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament at GCMS High School.
-
Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the Bad Hombres celebrate a match victory during Sunday’s Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament at GCMS High School.
-
Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Payton Kean of The Four Horseman & Chad throws a ball during Sunday’s Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament at GCMS High School.
-
Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Remi Astronomo of The Dodge Father throws a ball during Sunday’s Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament at GCMS High School.
-
Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Clay Bane of The Dodge Father throws a ball during Sunday’s Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament at GCMS High School.
-
Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Remi Astronomo of The Dodge Father dodges a ball during Sunday’s Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament at GCMS High School.
-
Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Erica Kostoff of The Fartlekers throws a ball during Sunday’s Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament at GCMS High School.
-
Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Tom Stone of The Fartlekers throws a ball during Sunday’s Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament at GCMS High School.
-
Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Tom Stone, left, of The Fartlekers dodges a ball during Sunday’s Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament at GCMS High School.
-
Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Aaron Carter of Lunatic Fridge throws a ball during Sunday’s Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament at GCMS High School.
-
Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
From left, The Fartlekers’ Mark Ward and Tom Stone throw during Sunday’s Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament at GCMS High School.
-
Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Daniel Jones of Bad Hombres throws during Sunday’s Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament at GCMS High School.
-
Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Josh Nuss of Bad Hombres throws during Sunday’s Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament at GCMS High School.
-
Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Katie Peterson, left, of Average Jane’s Gym throws during Sunday’s Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament at GCMS High School.
-
Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Cody Moody of Lunatic Fridge throws during Sunday’s Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament at GCMS High School.
-
Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Owen Duke of The Four Horseman & Chad throws during Sunday’s Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament at GCMS High School.
-
Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Payton Kean of The Four Horseman & Chad throws during Sunday’s Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament at GCMS High School.
-
Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
From left, Payton Kean and Owen Duke of The Four Horseman & Chad throw during Sunday’s Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament at GCMS High School.
-
Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Garrett Wright of The Four Horseman & Chad throws during Sunday’s Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament at GCMS High School.
-
Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the Better Than Shorts Team celebrate after a match victory during Sunday’s Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament at GCMS High School.
-
Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Zach Baillie of the Hamilton Hitmen gives a thumbs up during Sunday’s Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament at GCMS High School.
-
Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Zach Baillie of the Hamilton Hitmen throws during Sunday’s Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament at GCMS High School.
-
Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Alec Johnson cheers on the action during Sunday’s Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament at GCMS High School.
-
Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Nick Tabor of the Better Than Shorts Team throws during Sunday’s Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament at GCMS High School.
-
Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Jared Trantina of the Bodgedallers throws during Sunday’s Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament at GCMS High School.
-
Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Madi Eberle of the Bodgedallers throws during Sunday’s Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament at GCMS High School.
-
Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Ben Freehill of the Bodgedallers throws during Sunday’s Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament at GCMS High School.
-
Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Josh Carter of Lunatic Fridge throws during Sunday’s Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament at GCMS High School.
-
Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Mike Allen of Red Devils & Chad throws a ball during Sunday’s Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament at GCMS High School.
-
Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Tanner Cribbett of the Dodge Fathers throws during Sunday’s Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament at GCMS High School.
-
Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Cale Horsch of the Dodge Fathers throws during Sunday’s Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament at GCMS High School.
-
Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Jordan Blake, right, of the Dodge Fathers throws during Sunday’s Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament at GCMS High School.
-
Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Myelz Davis of the Dodge Fathers throws during Sunday’s Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament at GCMS High School.
-
Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Lane Short, middle, of the Bad Hombres throws during Sunday’s Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament at GCMS High School.
-
Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Lance Livingston of Snoop Dodgy Dodge throws during Sunday’s Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament at GCMS High School.
-
Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the Dodge Fathers celebrate after a match victory during Sunday’s Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament at GCMS High School.
-
Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Cole Maxey of the Dodge Fathers throws during Sunday’s Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament at GCMS High School.
-
Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Patrick Bean of the Diamond Dudes throws during Sunday’s Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament at GCMS High School.
-
Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Josh Carter (left), a special education teacher as well as the head wrestling coach and an assistant football coach at GCMS, hugs Mitch Benningfield (right), father of the late Dylan Benningfield, at the conclusion of Sunday’s Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament at GCMS High School.
-
Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Chad Augspurger of Red Devils & Chad throws a ball during Sunday’s Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament at GCMS High School.
-
Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Mitch Benningfield (left), father of the late Dylan Benningfield, presents the second-place prize to members of the Bad Hombres at the conclusion of Sunday’s Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament at GCMS High School.
-
Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Mitch Benningfield (left), father of the late Dylan Benningfield, presents the first-place prize to members of the Dodge Fathers at the conclusion of Sunday’s Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament at GCMS High School.
-
Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS High School Principal Chris Garard, left, speaks at the conclusion of Sunday’s Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament at GCMS High School. The real winners, said Garard, were all the participants in the event who “came together for a fantastic cause.” “Some of you made some catches that would have made Dylan proud,” Garard said. The event, which included 50/50 drawings and concession sales along with entry fees, raised a total of $1,830 for the Benningfield family, according to Garard, including $175 in prizes given back to the Benningfield family by the prize winners in the dodgeball tournament.
-
Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
during Sunday's Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament at GCMS High School.
-
Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Bethany Price of the Dodge Squad throws during Sunday's Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament at GCMS High School.
-
Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Kristin Wilson of Average Joe's Gym throws during Sunday's Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament at GCMS High School.
-
Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Jared Thompson of Dip, Dodge & Dive throws during Sunday's Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament at GCMS High School.
-
Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
From left, Tom Stone, Ali Cowell and Taylor Leake of the Fartlekers throw during Sunday's Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament at GCMS High School.
-
Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Andrew Koslowski -- a Fisher student -- throws during Sunday's Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament at GCMS High School.
-
Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Chase Pondel of the Supreme Meme Dream Team throws during Sunday's Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament at GCMS High School.
-
Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of Dip, Dive & Dodge celebrate after a match victory during Sunday's Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament at GCMS High School.
-
Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Wade Burton of the Better Than Shorts Team picks up a ball during Sunday's Dylan Benningfield Memorial Dodgeball Tournament at GCMS High School.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.