Here are some of the highlights from Wednesday's game in Gibson City ...
GCMS softball vs. Eureka (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Hailey Rutledge (10) bats during Wednesday’s game against Eureka.
GCMS’s Hailey Rutledge (10) is recognized during senior-night festivities prior to Wednesday’s game against Eureka.
GCMS’s Madison Eberle pitches during Wednesday’s game against Eureka.
GCMS’s Makenzi Bielfeldt (15) steps on the first-base bag for a groundout during Wednesday’s against Eureka.
GCMS’s Emily Clinton (13) bats during Wednesday’s game against Eureka.
GCMS’s Madison Eberle, left, collides with Eureka’s catcher on a play at the plate during Wednesday’s game.
GCMS’s Hailey Rutledge (10) bats during Wednesday’s game against Eureka.
GCMS’s Dani Eckerty, left, and Maci Bielfeldt exchange in a high-five after Bielfeldt scored a run during Wednesday’s game against Eureka.
GCMS’s Autumn Carter (12) bats during Wednesday’s game against Eureka.
GCMS’s Madison Eberle (6) bats during Wednesday’s game against Eureka.
GCMS’s Madison Eberle (6) fist-bumps head coach Taylor Rubarts while her teammates job toward home plate to congratulate her after she hit a home run during Wednesday’s game against Eureka.
GCMS’s Maci Bielfeldt (25) high-fives head coach Taylor Rubarts after hitting a home run during Wednesday’s game against Eureka.
GCMS’s Maci Bielfeldt, left, is joined by teammates as she crosses home plate on a home run hit during Wednesday’s game against Eureka.
GCMS catcher Summer Roesch (4) catches a Eureka baserunner in a pickle during Wednesday’s game against Eureka.
GCMS catcher Summer Roesch (4) catches a Eureka baserunner in a pickle during Wednesday’s game against Eureka.
GCMS’s Hannah Hathaway, left, slides toward home plate during Wednesday’s game against Eureka.
GCMS’s Hannah Hathaway, left, slides toward home plate during Wednesday’s game against Eureka.
