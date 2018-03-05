Here are some of the highlights from Thursday's game in Paxton ...
-
PBL baseball vs. Iroquois West (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Keyn Humes pitches during Thursday's game against Iroquois West.
-
PBL baseball vs. Iroquois West (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL second-baseman Keaton Krumwiede throws toward first base for a groundout during Thursday’s game against Iroquois West.
-
PBL baseball vs. Iroquois West (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Mason Ecker (12) bats during Thursday’s game against Iroquois West.
-
PBL baseball vs. Iroquois West (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Gavin Coplea (44) steals second base during Thursday’s game against Iroquois West.
-
PBL baseball vs. Iroquois West (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Ben McClure (16) bats while teammate Keaton Krumwiede runs from first base during Thursday’s game against Iroquois West.
-
PBL baseball vs. Iroquois West (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL shortstop Trey VanWinkle throws toward first base for a groundout during Thursday’s game against Iroquois West.
-
PBL baseball vs. Iroquois West (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Tommy Quinn (15) bats during Thursday’s game against Iroquois West.
-
PBL baseball vs. Iroquois West (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Ben McClure bats during Thursday’s game against Iroquois West.
-
PBL baseball vs. Iroquois West (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Ben McClure, right, crosses home plate during Thursday’s game against Iroquois West.
-
PBL baseball vs. Iroquois West (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Trey VanWinkle bats during Thursday’s game against Iroquois West.
-
PBL baseball vs. Iroquois West (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Keyn Humes bats during Thursday’s game against Iroquois West.
-
PBL baseball vs. Iroquois West (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Drake Schrodt lays down a bunt during Thursday’s game against Iroquois West.
-
PBL baseball vs. Iroquois West (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Drake Schrodt, right, fist bumps assistant coach Quinton Hatfill after driving in a run during Thursday’s game against Iroquois West.
-
PBL baseball vs. Iroquois West (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL head coach Brock Niebuhr discusses matters with Jaxson Coplea during Thursday’s game against Iroquois West.
-
PBL baseball vs. Iroquois West (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Jaxson Coplea bunts during Thursday’s game against Iroquois West.
-
PBL baseball vs. Iroquois West (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Keaton Krumwiede bats during Thursday’s game against Iroquois West.
-
PBL baseball vs. Iroquois West (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Ben McClure (16) stands on third base after hitting a triple during Thursday’s game against Iroquois West.
-
PBL baseball vs. Iroquois West (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Ben Jarboe bats during Thursday’s game against Iroquois West.
-
PBL baseball vs. Iroquois West (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL shortstop Trey VanWinkle, right, looks to throw to Tommy Quinn at first base for a groundout during Thursday’s game against Iroquois West.
-
PBL baseball vs. Iroquois West (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Drake Schrodt, second from left, runs toward first base during Thursday’s game against Iroquois West.
-
PBL baseball vs. Iroquois West (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Drake Schrodt (26) slides toward second base during Thursday’s game against Iroquois West.
-
PBL baseball vs. Iroquois West (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Mason Ecker, right, slides back toward first base during Thursday’s game against Iroquois West.
-
PBL baseball vs. Iroquois West (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Tommy Quinn, left, tries to tag a baserunner out on a pickoff attempt during Thursday’s game against Iroquois West.
-
PBL baseball vs. Iroquois West (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
From left, PBL’s Ben Jarboe, Keyn Humes and Tommy Quinn celebrate after winning Thursday’s game over Iroquois West.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.