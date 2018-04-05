Here are some of the highlights from Friday's girls track and field meet in St. Joseph ...
Lady Spartan Invite (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS's Claire Retherford throws the shot put during Friday's Lady Spartan Invite.
Lady Spartan Invite (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Lexi Johnson runs in the 4x100 relay during Friday's Lady Spartan Invite.
Lady Spartan Invite (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Hannah Schwarz, right, runs in the 4x100 relay during Friday's Lady Spartan Invite.
Lady Spartan Invite (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS's Megan Meunier runs in the 4x100 relay during Friday's Lady Spartan Invite.
Lady Spartan Invite (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Katie Harms runs in the 3,200-meter run during Friday's Spartan Invite.
Lady Spartan Invite (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS's Leah Martin runs in the 3,200-meter run during Friday's Spartan Invite.
Lady Spartan Invite (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS's Ryleigh Brown throws the shot put during Friday's Spartan Invite.
Lady Spartan Invite (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Olivia Frichtl runs in the 100-meter hurdles during Friday's Spartan Invite.
Lady Spartan Invite (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Hannah Schwarz, left, and GCMS's Haley Brown, second from right, run in the 100-meter dash during Friday's Spartan Invite.
Lady Spartan Invite (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS's Megan Meunier, right, runs in the 100-meter dash during Friday's Spartan Invite.
Lady Spartan Invite (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS's Isabel Eichelberger runs in the 800-meter run during Friday's Spartan Invite.
Lady Spartan Invite (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Yami Domingo runs in the 800-meter run during Friday's Spartan Invite.
Lady Spartan Invite (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Olivia Wilson runs in the 800-meter run during Friday's Spartan Invite.
Lady Spartan Invite (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Emma Stocking throws the shot put during Friday's Spartan Invite.
Lady Spartan Invite (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS's Payton Beach runs in the 4x200 relay during Friday's Spartan Invite.
Lady Spartan Invite (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS's Haley Brown runs in the 4x200 relay during Friday's Spartan Invite.
Lady Spartan Invite (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS's Megan Meunier, right, runs in the 4x200 relay during Friday's Lady Spartan Invite.
Lady Spartan Invite (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Gracie Bradshaw runs in the 4x200 relay during Friday's Lady Spartan Invite.
Lady Spartan Invite (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Emily Graves, right, runs with the baton in the 4x200 relay during Friday's Lady Spartan Invite.
Lady Spartan Invite (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Gracie Smith, right, runs in the 400-meter dash during Friday's Lady Spartan Invite.
Lady Spartan Invite (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Alyssa Hofer runs in the 400-meter dash during Friday's Lady Spartan Invite.
Lady Spartan Invite (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS's Kylee Mueller runs in the 400-meter dash during Friday's Lady Spartan Invite.
Lady Spartan Invite (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS's Delanie Dykes runs in the 400-meter dash during Friday's Lady Spartan Invite.
Lady Spartan Invite (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS's Delanie Dykes, left, runs in the 400-meter dash during Friday's Lady Spartan Invite.
