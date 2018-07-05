Here are some of the highlights from Saturday's age 12-and-under soccer match between Paxton Them 1 and the Ford County Youth Soccer Club in Gibson City, which FCYSC won 3-0 ...
Mason Purvis of Paxton Them 1 during Saturday's age 12-and-under soccer match against FCYSC.
Mason Purvis of Paxton Them 1 has the ball during Saturday's age 12-and-under soccer match against FCYSC.
Caden White of Paxton Them 1 has the ball during Saturday's age 12-and-under soccer match against FCYSC.
Theresa Domingo of Paxton Them 1 makes a save during Saturday's age 12-and-under soccer match against FCYSC.
Mateo Olivares of Paxton Them 1 has the ball during Saturday's age 12-and-under soccer match against FCYSC.
Kyan Barradas of Paxton Them 1 kicks the ball during Saturday's age 12-and-under soccer match against FCYSC.
Bren Henry, middle, of Paxton Them 1 tries to make a play on the ball during Saturday's age 12-and-under soccer match against FCYSC.
