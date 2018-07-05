Here are some of the highlights from Monday's conference meet in Paxton ...
-
PBL boys track and field at 2018 Twin Valley Conference Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the PBL boys track and field team pose for a photo with their Twin Valley Conference championship trophy after Monday's meet in Paxton.
-
PBL boys track and field at 2018 Twin Valley Conference Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the PBL boys track and field team hold up their Twin Valley Conference championship trophy after Monday’s meet in Paxton.
-
PBL boys track and field at 2018 Twin Valley Conference Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Brett Giese performs in the high jump during Monday’s Twin Valley Conference Meet.
-
PBL boys track and field at 2018 Twin Valley Conference Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s T.J. Jones performs in the triple jump during Monday’s Twin Valley Conference Meet.
-
PBL boys track and field at 2018 Twin Valley Conference Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Zak Babcock throws the shot put during Monday’s Twin Valley Conference Meet.
-
PBL boys track and field at 2018 Twin Valley Conference Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Jake Rich throws the shot put during Monday’s Twin Valley Conference Meet.
-
PBL boys track and field at 2018 Twin Valley Conference Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Drew Diesburg performs in the pole vault during Monday’s Twin Valley Conference Meet.
-
PBL boys track and field at 2018 Twin Valley Conference Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Garrett Bachtold performs in the pole vault during Monday’s Twin Valley Conference Meet.
-
PBL boys track and field at 2018 Twin Valley Conference Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Garrett Bachtold performs in the pole vault during Monday’s Twin Valley Conference Meet.
-
PBL boys track and field at 2018 Twin Valley Conference Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Jake Rich throws the discus during Monday’s Twin Valley Conference Meet.
-
PBL boys track and field at 2018 Twin Valley Conference Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Jake Rich throws the discus during Monday’s Twin Valley Conference Meet.
-
PBL boys track and field at 2018 Twin Valley Conference Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Jonathan Muller performs in the long jump during Monday’s Twin Valley Conference Meet.
-
PBL boys track and field at 2018 Twin Valley Conference Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Jonathan Muller performs in the long jump during Monday’s Twin Valley Conference Meet.
-
PBL boys track and field at 2018 Twin Valley Conference Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Jonathan Muller performs in the long jump during Monday’s Twin Valley Conference Meet.
-
PBL boys track and field at 2018 Twin Valley Conference Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Trevor Morse runs in the 4x800 relay during Monday’s Twin Valley Conference Meet.
-
PBL boys track and field at 2018 Twin Valley Conference Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Tanner Longest runs in the 4x800 relay during Monday’s Twin Valley Conference Meet.
-
PBL boys track and field at 2018 Twin Valley Conference Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Brady Barfield runs in the 4x800 relay during Monday’s Twin Valley Conference Meet.
-
PBL boys track and field at 2018 Twin Valley Conference Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Ashton Goss runs in the 4x800 relay during Monday’s Twin Valley Conference Meet.
-
PBL boys track and field at 2018 Twin Valley Conference Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Brandon Scott, right, hands off the baton to Keegan Lantz during the freshman/sophomore 4x100 relay at Monday’s Twin Valley Conference Meet.
-
PBL boys track and field at 2018 Twin Valley Conference Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s T.J. Jones, right, hands the baton to Mason Ecker during the 4x100 relay Monday’s Twin Valley Conference Meet.
-
PBL boys track and field at 2018 Twin Valley Conference Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Mason Ecker runs the final leg of the 4x100 relay during Monday’s Twin Valley Conference Meet.
-
PBL boys track and field at 2018 Twin Valley Conference Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Kody Harrison leads a pack of runners in the 3,200-meter run during Monday’s Twin Valley Conference Meet.
-
PBL boys track and field at 2018 Twin Valley Conference Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Nik Schnabel runs in the 3,200-meter run during Monday’s Twin Valley Conference Meet.
-
PBL boys track and field at 2018 Twin Valley Conference Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Kris Hewerdine, left, and Curtis Phillips run in the 110-meter hurdles during Monday’s Twin Valley Conference Meet.
-
PBL boys track and field at 2018 Twin Valley Conference Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Connor Beland, left, and Zac Jayne run in the freshman/sophomore 100-meter dash during Monday’s Twin Valley Conference Meet.
-
PBL boys track and field at 2018 Twin Valley Conference Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Dylan Polson runs in the 100-meter dash during Monday’s Twin Valley Conference Meet.
-
PBL boys track and field at 2018 Twin Valley Conference Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Jonathan Muller runs in the 100-meter dash during Monday’s Twin Valley Conference Meet.
-
PBL boys track and field at 2018 Twin Valley Conference Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Jonathan Muller runs in the 100-meter dash during Monday’s Twin Valley Conference Meet.
-
PBL boys track and field at 2018 Twin Valley Conference Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Adam McMullin runs in the 800-meter run during Monday’s Twin Valley Conference Meet.
-
PBL boys track and field at 2018 Twin Valley Conference Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Jordan Giese runs in the 800-meter run during Monday’s Twin Valley Conference Meet.
-
PBL boys track and field at 2018 Twin Valley Conference Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Clayton Skinner, right, hands the baton to Patrick Griffin during the freshman/sophomore 4x200 relay at Monday’s Twin Valley Conference Meet.
-
PBL boys track and field at 2018 Twin Valley Conference Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Riley Cuppernell, right, hands the baton to Jonathan Muller during the 4x200 relay at Monday’s Twin Valley Conference Meet.
-
PBL boys track and field at 2018 Twin Valley Conference Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s T.J. Jones hands the baton to Mason Ecker during the 4x200 relay at Monday’s Twin Valley Conference Meet.
-
PBL boys track and field at 2018 Twin Valley Conference Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Cody Sample runs in the freshman/sophomore 400-meter dash during Monday’s Twin Valley Conference Meet.
-
PBL boys track and field at 2018 Twin Valley Conference Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Riley Cuppernell runs in the 400-meter dash during Monday’s Twin Valley Conference Meet.
-
PBL boys track and field at 2018 Twin Valley Conference Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Kris Hewerdine runs in the 300-meter hurdles during Monday’s Twin Valley Conference Meet.
-
PBL boys track and field at 2018 Twin Valley Conference Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Curtis Phillips runs in the 300-meter hurdles during Monday’s Twin Valley Conference Meet.
-
PBL boys track and field at 2018 Twin Valley Conference Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Alec St. Julien, left, and Kody Harrson run in the 1,600-meter run during Monday’s Twin Valley Conference Meet.
-
PBL boys track and field at 2018 Twin Valley Conference Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Patrick Griffin, left, and Clayton Skinner run in the freshman/sophomore 200-meter dash during Monday’s Twin Valley Conference Meet.
-
PBL boys track and field at 2018 Twin Valley Conference Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Garrett Bachtold runs in the 200-meter dash during Monday's Twin Valley Conference Meet.
-
PBL boys track and field at 2018 Twin Valley Conference Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Cody Winter runs in the 4x400 relay during Monday’s Twin Valley Conference Meet.
-
PBL boys track and field at 2018 Twin Valley Conference Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Jordan Giese runs in the 4x400 relay during Monday’s Twin Valley Conference Meet.
-
PBL boys track and field at 2018 Twin Valley Conference Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Tanner Longest runs in the 4x400 relay during Monday’s Twin Valley Conference Meet.
-
PBL boys track and field at 2018 Twin Valley Conference Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Alec St. Julien runs in the 4x400 relay during Monday’s Twin Valley Conference Meet.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.