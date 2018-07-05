Home » Multimedia » Photo Galleries » Prep Sports

Them Soccerclub U18

Mon, 05/07/2018 - 11:04am | arosten

The Paxton Them Soccerclub age 18-and-under team played a match Sunday at Coady Park in Paxton against the Prairie Fire Soccer Club from Homer. Jack White scored the first goal to put Them on top, but the Prairie Fire scored twice in the final minutes to win 2-1. Here are some of the highlights from Sunday's match ...

