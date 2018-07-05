Them Soccerclub U18

The Paxton Them Soccerclub age 18-and-under team played a match Sunday at Coady Park in Paxton against the Prairie Fire Soccer Club from Homer. Jack White scored the first goal to put Them on top, but the Prairie Fire scored twice in the final minutes to win 2-1. Here are some of the highlights from Sunday's match ...
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Andy Forbes of Paxton Them U18 kicks the ball upwards during Sunday's match against Homer Prairie Fire.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Landon Wilson of Paxton Them U18 kicks the ball during Sunday's match against Homer Prairie Fire.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Patrick Griffin of Paxton Them U18 kicks the ball during Sunday's match against Homer Prairie Fire.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Kyle Price of Paxton Them U18 possesses the ball during Sunday's match against Homer Prairie Fire.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Garrett Sanders of Paxton Them U18 possesses the ball during Sunday's match against Homer Prairie Fire.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Adarsh Patel of Paxton Them U18 kicks the ball during Sunday's match against Homer Prairie Fire.
