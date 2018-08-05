Here are some of the highlights from Tuesday's game against Clifton Central ...
-
PBL baseball vs. Clifton Central (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Keaton Krumwiede, left, slides toward home plate for the game-winning run during the seventh inning of Tuesday’s game against Clifton Central.
-
PBL baseball vs. Clifton Central (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Keaton Krumwiede (24) and Tommy Quinn (15) high-five after Krumwiede scored the game-winning run during the seventh inning of Tuesday’s game against Clifton Central.
-
PBL baseball vs. Clifton Central (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL assistant coach Quinton Hatfill shows the team the Sangamon Valley Conference trophy that it clinched outright with a win Tuesday over Clifton Central.
-
PBL baseball vs. Clifton Central (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL assistant coach Quinton Hatfill hands over the Sangamon Valley Conference trophy that the team clinched outright with a win Tuesday over Clifton Central.
-
PBL baseball vs. Clifton Central (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL assistant coach Quinton Hatfill hands over the Sangamon Valley Conference trophy that the team clinched outright with a win Tuesday over Clifton Central.
-
PBL baseball vs. Clifton Central (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the PBL baseball team pose with their Sangamon Valley Conference trophy after clinching the outright title with a win Tuesday over Clifton Central.
-
PBL baseball vs. Clifton Central (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL senior players and coach pose with their Sangamon Valley Conference trophy after clinching the outright title with a win Tuesday over Clifton Central, from left: Jake Watts, Keaton Krumwiede, head coach Brock Niebuhr, Connor Janssen, assistant coach Quinton Hatfill, Jaxson Coplea and Ben McClure.
-
PBL baseball vs. Clifton Central (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL senior baseball players pose for a group photo along with members of their family during senior-night festivities held prior to Tuesday’s game against Clifton Central, from left: Jaxson Coplea, Connor Janssen, Keaton Krumwiede, Ben McClure and Jake Watts.
-
PBL baseball vs. Clifton Central (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Keaton Krumwiede pitches during Tuesday’s game against Clifton Central.
-
PBL baseball vs. Clifton Central (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Mason Ecker (12) heads toward second base during Tuesday’s game against Clifton Central.
-
PBL baseball vs. Clifton Central (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Mason Ecker (12) slides toward third base during Tuesday’s game against Clifton Central.
-
PBL baseball vs. Clifton Central (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Jaxson Coplea (34) bats during Tuesday’s game against Clifton Central.
-
PBL baseball vs. Clifton Central (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Ben McClure (16) bats during Tuesday’s game against Clifton Central.
-
PBL baseball vs. Clifton Central (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Keaton Krumwiede (24) bats during Tuesday’s game against Clifton Central.
-
PBL baseball vs. Clifton Central (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Ben Jarboe (28) bats during Tuesday’s game against Clifton Central.
-
PBL baseball vs. Clifton Central (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL third-baseman Dalton Busboom fields a ground ball during Tuesday’s game against Clifton Central.
-
PBL baseball vs. Clifton Central (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Jake Watts makes a catch in right field during Tuesday’s game against Clifton Central.
-
PBL baseball vs. Clifton Central (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Jake Watts makes a catch in right field during Tuesday’s game against Clifton Central.
-
PBL baseball vs. Clifton Central (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Trey VanWinkle bats during Tuesday’s game against Clifton Central.
-
PBL baseball vs. Clifton Central (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Trey VanWinkle (25) slides safely toward second base during Tuesday’s game against Clifton Central.
-
PBL baseball vs. Clifton Central (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL shortstop Trey VanWinkle throws toward first base for a groundout during Tuesday’s game against Clifton Central.
-
PBL baseball vs. Clifton Central (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL shortstop Trey VanWinkle throws toward first base for a groundout during Tuesday’s game against Clifton Central.
-
PBL baseball vs. Clifton Central (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Tommy Quinn bats during Tuesday’s game against Clifton Central.
-
PBL baseball vs. Clifton Central (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Tommy Quinn (15) tries to tag a baserunner out at first base during Tuesday’s game against Clifton Central.
-
PBL baseball vs. Clifton Central (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Tommy Quinn receives a throw to first base for a groundout during Tuesday’s game against Clifton Central.
-
PBL baseball vs. Clifton Central (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Gavin Coplea slides back to first base during Tuesday’s game against Clifton Central.
-
PBL baseball vs. Clifton Central (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Gavin Coplea (44) slides toward second base on a fielder’s choice during Tuesday’s game against Clifton Central.
-
PBL baseball vs. Clifton Central (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Keaton Krumwiede bats during Tuesday’s game against Clifton Central.
-
PBL baseball vs. Clifton Central (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Ben Jarboe bats during Tuesday’s game against Clifton Central.
-
PBL baseball vs. Clifton Central (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Ben Jarboe bats during Tuesday’s game against Clifton Central.
-
PBL baseball vs. Clifton Central (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Keyn Humes pitches during Tuesday’s game against Clifton Central.
-
PBL baseball vs. Clifton Central (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Dalton Busboom, right, tags a baserunner out on a pickle during Tuesday’s game against Clifton Central.
-
PBL baseball vs. Clifton Central (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Dalton Busboom, right, tags a baserunner out on a pickle during Tuesday’s game against Clifton Central.
-
PBL baseball vs. Clifton Central (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Keyn Humes, left, fields a ground ball during Tuesday’s game against Clifton Central.
-
PBL baseball vs. Clifton Central (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Mason Ecker, left, and Ben Jarboe bump fists after Ecker scored a run in the seventh inning of Tuesday’s game against Clifton Central.
-
PBL baseball vs. Clifton Central (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Gavin Coplea (44) crosses home plate to score a run during Tuesday’s game against Clifton Central.
-
PBL baseball vs. Clifton Central (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Ben McClure (16) crosses home plate to score the tying run during Tuesday’s game against Clifton Central.
-
PBL baseball vs. Clifton Central (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the PBL baseball team celebrate as the tying run is scored during the seventh inning of Tuesday’s game against Clifton Central.
-
PBL baseball vs. Clifton Central (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the PBL baseball team celebrate as the tying run is scored during the seventh inning of Tuesday’s game against Clifton Central.
-
PBL baseball vs. Clifton Central (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Keaton Krumwiede, left, slides toward home plate for the game-winning run during the seventh inning of Tuesday’s game against Clifton Central.
-
PBL baseball vs. Clifton Central (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Keaton Krumwiede, left, slides toward home plate for the game-winning run during the seventh inning of Tuesday’s game against Clifton Central.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.